Afternoon news headlines

News headlines

Make your intentions clear, Ruto tells NASA

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the opposition party to stop issuing demands following their withdrawal from the October 26 repeat elections. Ruto stated that Raila Odinga’s NASA coalition has not decided whether they are in the presidential race or not. The Deputy President said Raila was planning to appeal to foreign governments to intervene for the formation of a Coalition Government.

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati seeks Supreme Court guidance ahead of October vote

The Supreme Court is set to render judgement on how the Returning Officer in the presidential election is meant to verify results from the polling station and constituency. It could also choose to send the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati down to a lower court for the clarity he seeks. Chebukati wants the court to direct him on what action to take in the event the result from a polling station is incorrectly captured in the constituency tally. Earlier this year, the Court of Appeal barred him from altering the constituency tally directing that any corrections to be made fall under the purview of the Supreme Court.

NASA CEO’s arrest blocked as High Court lifts ban on city demos

The High Court has temporarily lifted government ban on anti-IEBC demos in the central business districts of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu. The suspension follows a case filed by National Super Alliance Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya. The Court said today that the suspension would be in effect until Mr Magaya’s case is heard and determined. At the same time, Justice John Mativo blocked the arrest and prosecution of Mr Magaya over the demos until his case is determined.

Business headlines

Kenya’s debt to rise to 60% of GDP in 2018

Kenya’s rising debt is set to hit 60% of Gross Domestic Product by June 2018 according to Global rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. In their latest report, the agency says Kenya’s debt to GDP has gone up to 56.4% from 40.5% in 2012. Moody’s attributes the projected rise to high primary deficits and borrowing costs. Kenya’s debt is currently at Ksh4 trillion, 13 percentage points above IMF’s recommended benchmark for emerging countries.

Kenya Red Cross set to benefit from Ksh100 billion Microsoft cloud service donation

Microsoft Philanthropies, the social development arm of tech company Microsoft, has fulfilled a three-year commitment to donate Ksh100 billion in cloud computing resources to help non-profit organizations digitally scale their impact and better serve public good. The Kenya Red Cross Society and I Choose Life, Africa (ICL) are benefiting from the commitment to digitally transform their operations tapping from Microsoft’s cloud resources that have helped 90,000 non-profits and researchers at 700 universities around the world, advance social initiatives. Microsoft Country Manager for East Africa Sebuh Haileleul says too many non-profits have been left behind in the digital revolution that’s reshaping business and society, but many have a desire to adopt the latest technology.

KWS buckles under weight of Ksh4 billion loss

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has suffered Ksh4.4 billion in losses that have left it technically insolvent. Auditor- General Edward Ouko says the wildlife conservation body reported a deficit of Ksh680.5 million in the financial year ended June 2015, its latest audited period. This came on the back of a Ksh3.7 billion deficit that the agency had accumulated in the year to June 2014, pushing the total to Ksh4.4 billion.

Sports headlines

Arsenal boss avoids FA charge for confrontation with referee

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger will face no FA punishment for a confrontation with referee Neil Swarbrick after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Watford. Wenger was furious at the award of a second-half penalty for Hector Bellerin’s challenge on Richarlison.

NFL seek compromise over US national anthem protests

The NFL will try to find a compromise over the issue of players protesting during the national anthem when team owners meet this week. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sat down during the US national anthem in August 2016, before opting to kneel instead, in protests against racial injustice. Other players followed suit, and the protests spread after criticism from President Donald Trump last month.

Doctor clears Tiger Woods to hit golf shots at full power

Tiger Woods has been cleared by his doctor to hit golf shots at full power as the 14-time major winner continues his comeback from back surgery. Woods, 41, is recovering from a fourth back operation in the last three years and has not played since withdrawing from February’s Dubai Desert Classic.