Evening news headlines

News highlights

Thirdway Alliance candidate appeals for funds ahead of October election

Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and his running mate Emmanuel Nzai are appealing for funds to finance their presidential campaign . Speaking earlier today, Aukot called on Kenyans to support them with finances to enable them reach different parts of the country in search of votes. He said it is time for Kenyans to elect new leaders and do away with the two-horse race narrative.

Police disperse NASA supporters with teargas in Nairobi

Anti-riot police today dispersed a group of protesting NASA part supporters led by opposition leaders John Mbadi and Simba Arati in Nairobi’s Central Business District. The leaders have vowed to hold daily protests against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Uhuru slams opposition party at Garissa rally

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy William Ruto have dejected the NASA party for failing to appeal to Garissa’s voters. The two took their Jubilee party campaigns to Garissa County where they asked residents to give them a second term to continue implementing Jubilee development projects. President Kenyatta asked residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for Jubilee, saying the Opposition has no agenda for the country.

Business highlights

Over 400 acres of commercial space available in Tatu City

Tatu City is set to open up more industrial land for uptake next year following a huge demand from companies. Tatu City Senior Development Manager Chris Ochieny says the about 435 acres will be opened next year for industrial space uptake. From 2016 to date, the developers sold about 300 acres out of the 457 acres available to multinationals seeking to put up industries at the upcoming mixed development.

Kenya-Re ranked most attractive insurer

Kenya Reinsurance has been ranked the most attractive insurance company in terms of business strength and return on investment potential. A Cytonn report assessing the results of listed insurance companies in the first half of 2017 reveals innovation and operational efficiencies are some of the factors driving the sector in the face of heightened regulation and contracting margins. The report themed – Sustaining Profitability in an Era of Heightened Regulation – measures both the franchise value and intrinsic value scores of the companies with a view of analyzing which insurance firms are the most attractive for investment based on their stability and future growth.

Taxify unveils premium rides

Online ride hailing service Taxify has launched a new premium cab category that promises customers more comfortable rides. The Estonia-based firm’s new ride category dubbed Taxify Comfort will see customers pay a minimum fare of Ksh250 compared to the ordinary minimum charges of Ksh220.

Sports highlights

Man Utd Striker Lukaku spared from FA action over alleged stamp on Dejan Lovren

The Football Association (FA) will not pursue a case against Manchester United Striker Romelu Lukaku for his alleged stamp on Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. Lukaku was caught on camera looking to plant a foot on the Liverpool defender in a frantic first half at Anfield.

England and Spain not in Pot One for World Cup draw

England and Spain will not be in Pot One when the draw is made for next summer’s World Cup in Russia. As a result of the latest FIFA ranking, Pot One for the Russia 2018 draw on December 1 has been decided. Russia (hosts), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France make up the top-seeded teams.

Watford Striker Richarlison will not face action over alleged dive

Watford Striker Richarlison will not face retrospective action from the FA after accusations that he dived to win a penalty in the win over Arsenal, Sky sources understand. It is understood the incident is the first occasion the FA has reviewed an incident under new rules introduced this season that are designed to punish simulation.