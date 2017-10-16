Afternoon business highlights – October 16 2017

Government subsidy plan helps low income homes acquire cooking gas at less than half the price

Low income homes will now acquire 6kg gas cylinders with cooking accessories at a discounted price of Ksh2,000, down from about Ksh5,000, under a government subsidy plan aimed at cutting reliance on kerosene and charcoal. The cylinders, dubbed Gas Yetu, will be distributed to the poor across the country by State-owned National Oil. Under the plan, which has been piloted in Machakos and Kajiado counties, the Ministry of Energy will buy about one million new cylinders for distribution. The campaign is meant to increase the uptake of cooking gas by low-income households, National Oil CEO MaryJane Mwangi said.

Nakumatt named best taxpayer in Rwanda

Regional retailer Nakumatt Holdings Rwanda based subsidiary has been named the best tax paper by the Rwanda Revenue Authority. Nakumatt Rwanda which operates 3 retail stores in Kigali, Rwanda was adjudged the best tax paper on Friday evening at an event hosted by the RRA to celebrate tax payers in the country. Nakumatt Rwanda picked the 2016 best Taxpayer award. The firm also received the best Electronic Billing Machine (EBM) user award. Speaking at the event, RRA Commissioner-General Richard Tusabe confirmed that Tax compliance rates in the country are steadily edging up with continue support from various economic fronts including the private sector.

TSC asks Treasury for Ksh15 billion to recruit new teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has asked the government to provide Ksh15.85 billion a year for the recruitment of 24,027 teachers annually for five years starting next year. This comes after the Commission announced 3,786 new vacancies for teachers to replace those who have left the service through natural attrition from July 1 to August 31, 2017.