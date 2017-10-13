“Ultimate Comic” auditions set for Nairobi this weekend

Comedians in Nairobi now have a chance to showcase their comic talent

Nairobi is the last stop for the auditions that have already taken place in Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru.

This weekend, Judges Tony Njuguna, Jalang’o and radio host Massawe Japanni will be on the look-out for fresh new talented stand-up comedians at the Kenya National Theatre (KNT) in Nairobi.

The past three weeks have seen close to 300 hopeful contestants present themselves to the judges to prove that they have what it takes to be the ultimate comic. The contestants who will be selected in the last round of auditions this weekend will join other selected contestants from Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu for the knock out stages in the coming weeks.

“We are happy with the success we have witnessed so far in the three towns where we have already carried out auditions. We have seen good talent and selected some finalists from each of the regions for the next phase of the competition. The Ultimate Comic show gives comedians an opportunity to showcase their talent even as we give them a platform to build their skills and capacity. At Maisha Magic, we are committed to producing shows that allow us to contribute towards growing our local people and industries,” said Maisha Magic East Head of Channel, Margaret Mathore.

Comedians in Nairobi between the ages of 18 – 50 can take part in the auditions which will be held at the Kenya National theatre tomorrow, Friday, 13th and Saturday 14th of October between8am – 6 pm.

Following the auditions, 36 successful comedians from across the country who will be shortlisted will then proceed to the knock out stages and live shows before the grand finale scheduled for March 2018. The Ultimate Comic winner will walk away with a TV contract, one million shillings, and a car.