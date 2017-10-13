Sports highlights – October 13 2017

Sports highlights
Sion boss gets 14 month ban for slapping Switzerland coach
Sion President Christian Constantin has been given a 14-month ban for striking former Switzerland coach Rolf Fringer. The incident happened after Sion’s 2-1 Swiss Super League win in Lugano on 21 September. Constantin, who was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs (Ksh10.6 million), was filmed slapping Fringer, who is now a television pundit. The 60-year-old is prohibited from entering all football-related venues. He can appeal against the decision.
Monaco urge Europe’s top leagues to follow Premier League and close transfer window earlier
Monaco are urging Europe’s top leagues to follow the Premier League and close the summer transfer window before the start of the season. The majority of Premier League clubs have agreed to a shorter summer window in an attempt to ensure squad stability, but other European clubs will be able to buy and sell players until the end of next August.
Barcelona Striker Lionel Messi could win La Liga in a mediocre team, says Atletico star
Barcelona star Lionel Messi could win the La Liga tournament even with a mediocre team, former Chelsea Left-back Filipe Luis has affirmed. Messi single-handedly booked Argentina’s place in next year’s World Cup with a hat-trick in the final game of his country’s qualifying campaign. And the forward has been in fine form at club level this season, as his Barcelona side sit five points clear at the top of La Liga. Their opponents this weekend, Atletico Madrid, trail the Catalan giants by six points.
