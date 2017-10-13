Newspaper summaries – October 13 2017

Daily Nation

US regrets Raila Odinga move to exit poll

A State Department official said on Thursday that the United States respects but regrets Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s announced intention to withdraw from the scheduled October 26 presidential election. Sections of the Kenya media reported earlier this week that Mr Odinga had been denied a visa to travel to the United States. That claim was attributed in those reports to State House Director of Digital Communications Dennis Itumbi.

Raila Odinga to talk on poll row during his visit to the UK

Nasa leader Raila Odinga will on Friday afternoon give a lecture on the political situation in the country at a public forum in the UK. Mr Odinga, who left the country for London on Wednesday night, will deliver the one-hour lecture titled “Kenya’s Next Test: Democracy, Elections and the Rule of Law” at Chatham House in the English capital.

Justin Muturi throws out Nasa’s list of House leaders

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has quashed nomination of John Mbadi as the House minority leader, saying due process was not followed. Mr Muturi on Thursday directed the opposition to submit their list of leaders by November 17 when the House resumes from recess.

The Standard

Raila, Uhuru split over inclusion of other candidates in repeat presidential election

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga are divided on whether the other six candidates should participate in the fresh presidential election. Uhuru said the Supreme Court already decided in 2013 that such a repeat election should be a two-horse race while Raila said the exclusion of the other candidates amounts to discrimination.

MP’s court scheme to force Raila into poll

The fear of a prolonged crisis if NASA leader Raila Odinga boycotts the October 26 poll is behind a fresh petition to force him on the ballot. The petition filed in court by Pokot South MP David Pkosin earlier this week is pointer to growing appreciation, within Jubilee rank and file, of the full implication of NASA boycott.

I will not replace rejected Cabinet nominees, Rasanga tells MCAs

A confrontation is looming between Governor Cornel Rasanga and ward representatives who rejected his county cabinet list last week. A defiant Mr Rasanga vowed that he would return the same list to the assembly’s appointment committee, saying he saw no reason why it was rejected.

The Star

AU and religious leaders push for Uhuru, Raila talks

Intense pressure yesterday was mounting on obdurate President Uhuru Kenyatta and intransigent NASA leader Raila Odinga to pull the country out of political crisis and steer a course towards peace. When an irresistible force meets an immovable object, a miracle might be required to achieve progress. Meanwhile, NASA’s new strategy is to block elections in as many as 22 constituencies, thus nullifying any election, and pushing for secession.

Ignore rumours, no ballot paper printed, says IEBC

Dubai-based Al Ghurair has yet not started printing presidential ballot papers for the October 26 rerun, the IEBC said yesterday. The electoral agency issued the statement to put to rest rumours the printing is almost complete. NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga said on Wednesday that some ballots have already been printed and are stored in Industrial Area.

NASA MPs only appear in Parliament to ‘sign register’

NASA has not submitted names for crucial House committees and MPs only appear to sign the register. Only Suba South MP John Mbadi of NASA has been named as the Minority Leader in the National Assembly. Among the key positions that NASA is yet to nominate members are the Deputy Minority Leader, the Minority Whip, the Deputy Minority Whip and the House Business Committee. A good number of opposition legislators have been showing up in the House just to sign the attendance register.

Business Daily

Farmers now reject minister’s maize price

Grain farmers reacted sharply to the government’s announcement that it will buy maize at a price of Sh3,200 per bag of 90 kg this year, insisting that the amount was way below their expectation. Agriculture secretary Willy Bett announced the price, which is six per cent more than last year’s when the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) paid Sh3,000 for similar quantity of maize. Mr Bett said the government had set aside Sh7.1 billion to buy 2.4 million bags of maize to replenish the Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) beginning next week.

Tuskys, Nakumatt write to regulator on merger plan

Tuskys Supermarkets has written to the competition watchdog seeking advice on its planned merger with competitor Nakumatt, putting into motion efforts to save the financially-troubled retailer from collapsing. Dan Githua, Tuskys’ chief executive, Thursday said the retailers jointly wrote a formal notice to the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) alerting them of their intended merger while seeking the regulator’s opinion on how to proceed.

Global wheat prices rise signals pain for Kenyans

International wheat prices have gone up six per cent in the last one month amid low local production, signalling there will be no quick reprieve for consumers who have been paying rising prices since July. Statistics by the UN Food and Agriculture Authority (FAO) show that the cost of a tonne of wheat has increased from Sh20,806 in September to the current Sh22,145. Locally, low production has already seen the price of a 90-kilogramme bag of wheat go up from Sh3,000 last season to Sh3,200 this season with the scarcity expected to further push up the cost in the coming months.