News headlines

News highlights

NASA vows to defy ban on city protests

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has said the National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition party will defy a directive from the Interior Ministry banning protesters from accessing the Central Business Districts in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu. Amollo who was reacting to an order by the Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, who announced the ban on Thursday, said NASA will proceed with its weekly demonstrations in total disregard of the order.

Case on safe abortions postponed as NGOs clash with Health Ministry

A case to push for safe abortions in Kenya’s health facilities has been postponed to February. The dispute involves two NGO’s (the Centre for Reproductive Rights and FIDA-Kenya) contesting a move by the Ministry of Health to restrain them from training medical workers on safe abortions. Judge John Mativo suspended the hearing since two other judges who were appointed to hear the matter together with him are presiding over election petitions. The case will be heard for two consecutive days beginning February 1.

Uhuru welcomes ODM defectors to Jubilee party

President Uhuru Kenyatta has welcomed former Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye who joined Jubilee Party on Wednesday. Nkedianye was accompanied by a team of other leaders who vied for various political positions on an ODM ticket in Kajiado County during the August 8 general election. The team included Daniel Tinai who vied for the Kajiado senatorial seat, Joseph Simel who vied for Kajiado West MP seat and Esther Somoire who lost to Janet Teiyaa of Jubilee in the race for the Kajiado Woman Rep position.

Business highlights

Kenyan businesses embrace cloud computing

Kenya, and East Africa in general, is enjoying the positive impact of digital innovation. Kenya has made a significant progress in areas like cloud adoption, according to a new report by SAP Africa – a market leader in enterprise application software. Companies like Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) have, for instance, automated their business processes, by moving its entire infrastructure transmission projects from manual to SAP HANA, a cloud computing product from SAP. An analysis titled the African Digitalisation Maturity Report indicates that Kenya has an extensive ICT infrastructure including mobile internet access. The research indicates that the country is more diverse and services centric which helps drives the expansion of digital services.

Farmers clash with Cereals Board over maize prices

The National Cereal and Produce Board will buy maize from farmers at a price of Ksh3,200 per 90kg bag. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said from October 16, farmers can start delivering their maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board. Bett said after critical analysis and harmonisation, the cost of production was determined to be Ksh2,257. Farmers have since rejected the price, saying it is too low and have urged the government to intervene.

Nairobi business community urges County government to safeguard their enterprises

The Hood Group, a Nairobi-based business gcommunity, has called on the national government and the Nairobi County government to allocate a special place where political demonstrations and picketing can be held. Chairman of The Hood Group, Nderitu Mwangi, says regardless of the right to hold demonstrations, businesses in the city also have a right to operate without interruption. “Nairobi is the economic heartbeat of this nation. The Group, which consists of over 100 business owners operating in various sectors, also asked the Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi and the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to ensure that the rights of all Kenyans are protected.

Sports highlights

Sion boss gets 14 month ban for slapping Switzerland coach

Sion President Christian Constantin has been given a 14-month ban for striking former Switzerland coach Rolf Fringer. The incident happened after Sion’s 2-1 Swiss Super League win in Lugano on 21 September. Constantin, who was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs (Ksh10.6 million), was filmed slapping Fringer, who is now a television pundit. The 60-year-old is prohibited from entering all football-related venues. He can appeal against the decision.

Monaco urge Europe’s top leagues to follow Premier League and close transfer window earlier

Monaco are urging Europe’s top leagues to follow the Premier League and close the summer transfer window before the start of the season. The majority of Premier League clubs have agreed to a shorter summer window in an attempt to ensure squad stability, but other European clubs will be able to buy and sell players until the end of next August.

Barcelona Striker Lionel Messi could win La Liga in a mediocre team, says Atletico star

Barcelona star Lionel Messi could win the La Liga tournament even with a mediocre team, former Chelsea Left-back Filipe Luis has affirmed. Messi single-handedly booked Argentina’s place in next year’s World Cup with a hat-trick in the final game of his country’s qualifying campaign. And the forward has been in fine form at club level this season, as his Barcelona side sit five points clear at the top of La Liga. Their opponents this weekend, Atletico Madrid, trail the Catalan giants by six points.