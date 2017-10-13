Gauteng Province signs MoU with GE to boost economic development

The Gauteng Province and GE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on projects in the key economic sectors of the region’s healthcare and energy industries. GE and the Office of the Premier will work together to identify critical areas for collaboration and leverage on economic opportunities within the Gauteng Province.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Gauteng Premier, David Makhura said: “We are delighted to be going into a partnership with a world-renowned company such as GE which not only supports our vision of turning Gauteng into a globally competitive City Region, but will also help us create an inclusive economy that will see the youth of Gauteng become active agents in the economy.”

He added that the collaboration will also see GE support the Premier’s Office’s ‘Tshepo 1 Million’ programme, an employment creation and entrepreneurship development initiative aimed at training and mentoring young people through empowering projects.

“Our social responsibility platform aims to empower people by building valuable skills, equipping communities with new tools and technology and elevating innovative ideas that are helping solve Africa’s challenges,” said Jay Ireland, President and CEO of GE Africa.

GE has demonstrated a strong commitment to contribute to South Africa’s sustainable development especially in skills and small medium enterprise development. Last year, GE opened the Africa Innovation Centre that is an integrated Centre dedicated to leveraging GE’s global expertise for innovation in Africa. The Centre is the 10th GE Innovation Centre globally and the 1st Innovation Centre for GE in Africa.