Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru approves new Bills on cash for October election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Supplementary Budget that allocates Ksh12 billion for the October 26 presidential election and Ksh25 billion for free secondary education that kicks off in January next year. The Supplementary Appropriation (No. 3) Act, 2017 also allocates Ksh4 billion for security operations.

Dozens arrested as NEMA intensifies crackdown on use of plastic bags

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has ensured the arrest of 12 people in Bomet, 11 in Mombasa, 3 people in Embu as well as several others in Marsabit and Nairobi for being in possesion of plastic bags. The ban on the use, manufacture and importation of plastic bags was announced by Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu on February 28 this year. Speaking during a press conference earlier today, the Authority’s Director General Geoffrey Wahungu said the ban on the plastic bag albeit receiving a hostile reception from a section of members of the public and the manufacturers, the environment management body has been able to conduct successive arrests in different parts of the country.

Ekuru Aukot opposes inclusion of independent candidates in presidential race

Thirdway Alliance Presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot has opposed a move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to include all candidates who ran in the August 8 presidential election. He termed the move as a fishing expedition on the part of the Commission. Aukot held consultations with the IEBC this morning to discuss preparations for the October 26 repeat presidential election.

Business highlights

New Bill to help stabilize maize prices

The Supplementary Appropriation (No. 3) Act, 2017, has been signed into law allocating Ksh6.7 billion for a maize subsidy to ensure Kenyans continue to get the staple food at affordable prices. Other provisions of the Act, which President Uhuru Kenyatta approved, include Ksh6.7 billion set aside for the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme that caters for senior citizens aged 70 years and above, to ensure they lead dignified lives in their old age. The supplementary budget Act also allocates Ksh3.9 billion for drought mitigation.

Private sector supports IEBC’s position on repeat presidential election

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance has lauded the IEBC for its latest statement re-affirming that the Presidential election re-run will be held on 26th October 2017. In a statement, the Alliance stated that the linkages that tie businesses within a complex, integrated modern economy mean that the ripple effects of such decisions have spread to all businesses, and especially, to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which account for a large proportion of Kenya’s businesses.

ALSF promotes link between arbitration and economic growth at the East Africa conference

The connections between international arbitration and economic growth in African was the subject of the recent East Africa International Arbitration Conference (EAIAC), held in Kigali, Rwanda. The 28-29 September conference gathered more than 300 arbitration practitioners, users, and government representatives who engaged in productive discussions on how international arbitration can be deployed to promote growth on the continent. As a strategic partner to the event, African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) staff actively participated in the deliberations. Amanda Dakouré, Legal Counsel at the ALSF, shared her thoughts with a panel which sought to explore and clarify emerging issues related to the ‘Financing and Negotiation of International Trade and Investment.’ He was joined by Patson Arinaitwe, Senior Associate at Sebalu & Lule Advocates, and Lawrence Muiruri, Registrar of the Nairobi Centre for International Arbitration.

Sports highlights

Athletics Kenya boss appointed Chief de Mission for Commonwealth Games

Athletics Kenya boss Rtd Lt Gen Jackson Tuwei has been appointed by the National Olympic Committee (NOCK) as Kenya’s Chief de Mission for next year’s Commonwealth Games to be staged in Australia from April 4 to April 15 next year. NOCK president Major Paul Tergat says his office will work to ensure that sports federations are actively involved in managing teams representing the country abroad.

I’m the best man for the job, says Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is still the best person for the role and believes his squad has made progress during his time in charge of the club. Klopp celebrated his two-year anniversary as Liverpool boss during the recent international break but is yet to claim a piece of silverware with the Reds since arriving at Anfield in 2015.

Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro reach semi-finals

World number one Rafael Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov to register his 15th consecutive win and reach the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard won 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes. Nadal, who has never won the title in Shanghai, will face fourth seed Marin Cilic in the last four. Elsewhere, sixteenth seed Juan Martin del Potro overcame an injury scare to beat Serbia’s Victor Troicki 4-6 6-1 6-4.