Business highlights – October 13 2017

Kenyan businesses embrace cloud computing

Kenya, and East Africa in general, is enjoying the positive impact of digital innovation. Kenya has made a significant progress in areas like cloud adoption, according to a new report by SAP Africa – a market leader in enterprise application software. Companies like Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) have, for instance, automated their business processes, by moving its entire infrastructure transmission projects from manual to SAP HANA, a cloud computing product from SAP. An analysis titled the African Digitalisation Maturity Report indicates that Kenya has an extensive ICT infrastructure including mobile internet access. The research indicates that the country is more diverse and services centric which helps drives the expansion of digital services.

Farmers clash with Cereals Board over maize prices

The National Cereal and Produce Board will buy maize from farmers at a price of Ksh3,200 per 90kg bag. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said from October 16, farmers can start delivering their maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board. Bett said after critical analysis and harmonisation, the cost of production was determined to be Ksh2,257. Farmers have since rejected the price, saying it is too low and have urged the government to intervene.

Nairobi business community urges County government to safeguard their enterprises

The Hood Group, a Nairobi-based business gcommunity, has called on the national government and the Nairobi County government to allocate a special place where political demonstrations and picketing can be held. Chairman of The Hood Group, Nderitu Mwangi, says regardless of the right to hold demonstrations, businesses in the city also have a right to operate without interruption. “Nairobi is the economic heartbeat of this nation. The Group, which consists of over 100 business owners operating in various sectors, also asked the Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi and the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to ensure that the rights of all Kenyans are protected.