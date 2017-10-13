Afternoon sports highlights – October 13 2017

Tight race expected at Baringo Half Marathon as Ethiopian athletes join event

Two Ethiopian athletes will be invited for this year’s edition of the Baringo Half Marathon, which is set to be held on November 4, organizers of the Baringo Half Marathon have confirmed. The move is part of their collaboration with the Great Ethiopian Run. Simon Chebon, who is one of the organizers of the annual 21km showpiece, stated that 2016 Paris Marathon champion Visiline Jepkesho who is a past winner of the event might be coming in for this year’s edition.

Republic of Ireland Robbie Brady avoids FIFA punishment following alleged headbutt incident

Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady will face no further action from FIFA after the governing body looked into an incident involving him and Wales defender Ashley Williams during their must-win World Cup qualifier. FIFA confirmed on Wednesday that they had begun an investigation into whether Brady had thrown a headbutt in the direction of the Everton defender’s back in the 61st minute of Monday’s 1-0 victory in Cardiff, after the incident was missed by referee Damir Skomina

Tottenham cannot compete financially with Manchester clubs, says team Manager

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged that Spurs will struggle to compete with the financial power of the two Manchester clubs. The north London club trail Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-placed Manchester United by five points and will face Bournemouth at Wembley on Saturday.