Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Raila using ‘UK tour’ to discredit political rivals

National Super Aliiance party leader Raila Odinga appears to be using his trip to the UK to discredit his political rivals. The opposition leader, who recently withdrews from the October 26 Presidential race, has met with key UK officials to, among other things, discuss Kenya’s political climate. Raila yesterday met with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. He said another meeting with former UN Deputy Secretary General, Lord Mark Malloch Brown, yielded valuable insights into Kenya’s political situation. Raila added that UK Minister of State for Africa, Rory Stewart OBE shares his commitment to promoting and maintaining political stability in Kenya.

NASA supporters defy protest ban order as marches begin in Mombasa and Kisumu

Demonstrators have started gathering in Kisumu around Kondele area where they have blocked roads amid heavy security presence. They have already set up bonfires on the main roads, although they have not started marching to the city centre where heavily armed police officers are patrolling. The same situation was witnessed in Mombasa where opposition Members of Parliament led their supporters in marching down the town streets. Nyanza Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega stated that police will deal firmly with demonstrators who will defy the ban to hold protests in the city centre which has been the theatre of running battles in the past.

IEBC bars 200 election officials from overseeing repeat polls on October 26

More than 200 Presiding Officers who managed the August 8 elections will not oversee the repeat presidential election slated for October 26. Commissioner Roselyn Akombe of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said during a meeting with election observers this morning that a number of Returning Officers have also been left out as the commission seeks to enhance the credibility of the fresh poll. Most of those dropped were overseeing the voting exercise in areas where anomalies were pointed out by the NASA opposition party.

Business highlights

Kenya Power donates Ksh8 million to support needy students

Kenya Power has enhanced its partnership with both Starehe Girls and Boys Centres by boosting its Education Endowment Fund for the two schools to Ksh8 million. Since it was established, the Fund has seen 16 students benefit from fully paid sponsorship for their school fees. Currently, 13 students are studying in the two Centres under full sponsorship from the Fund. The Company established the Fund for Starehe Girls in 2008 and one for Starehe Boys Centre in 1998.

Unilever in drive to curb preventable deaths ahead of Global Hand Washing Day

Unilever’s number one soap brand Lifebuoy has celebrated the Global Hand Washing Day in Kenya by advocating for best handwashing practices that aim to reduce diseases among school going children and therefore curbing school absenteeism. Hygiene related diseases, which are easily prevented through the incorporation of basic hygiene practices , have been reported to be the leading cause of death among children under the age of five. Studies show that washing hands with soap is one of the most effective and inexpensive ways to prevent diseases. In sub-Saharan Africa, the total number of under-five deaths was 2.8 million in 2015, accounting for almost half of the total number of global under-five deaths in the same period, according to the World Health Organization Global Health Observatory data repository.

Africa’s economic performance improves in 2017

Africa’s economic outlook improved in 2017 compared with 2016 and is expected to gain momentum in 2018. GDP growth in 2017 is expected at 3.0% up from 2.2 in 2016 and projected to expand to 3.7% in 2018, the African development Bank said in an updated forecast released in Abidjan on Thursday, 12 October 2017. Abebe Shimeles, acting Director, Macroeconomics Policy, Forecasting and Research said, however, that the continent’s averages compare favorably with Global economic growth projections of 3.5% and 3.6% GDP growth in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The new set of data attributes Africa’s economic rebound mainly to recovery in the global economy and bottoming out of the commodity price bust that had set in since 2014.

Sports highlights

Tight race expected at Baringo Half Marathon as Ethiopian athletes join event

Two Ethiopian athletes will be invited for this year’s edition of the Baringo Half Marathon, which is set to be held on November 4, organizers of the Baringo Half Marathon have confirmed. The move is part of their collaboration with the Great Ethiopian Run. Simon Chebon, who is one of the organizers of the annual 21km showpiece, stated that 2016 Paris Marathon champion Visiline Jepkesho who is a past winner of the event might be coming in for this year’s edition.

Republic of Ireland Robbie Brady avoids FIFA punishment following alleged headbutt incident

Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady will face no further action from FIFA after the governing body looked into an incident involving him and Wales defender Ashley Williams during their must-win World Cup qualifier. FIFA confirmed on Wednesday that they had begun an investigation into whether Brady had thrown a headbutt in the direction of the Everton defender’s back in the 61st minute of Monday’s 1-0 victory in Cardiff, after the incident was missed by referee Damir Skomina

Tottenham cannot compete financially with Manchester clubs, says team Manager

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged that Spurs will struggle to compete with the financial power of the two Manchester clubs. The north London club trail Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-placed Manchester United by five points and will face Bournemouth at Wembley on Saturday.