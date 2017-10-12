Your ban on streets protests, is an effort in futility, Kisumu Central MP tells Matiang’i

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda has described the ban on street protests by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as an effort in futility as it is “enshrined in the constitution.”

Addressing a press conference at Parliament Building, Ouda told off Matiang’i saying he had no authority to ban protests and vowed to ahead with tomorrow’s anti-IEBC demonstrations.

“It seems Matiang’i does not live in this country. He has just arrived from Jupiter. I want to remind Jubilee and their agents that picketing is a constitutional right and cannot be taken way,” he said.

“His ban on our NASA demos is an exercise in futility. You (Matiangi) kill two or three but you will not kill all of us,” Ouda said.

On Thursday, the government banned opposition protests in Central Business District (CBD) of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa cities.

Citing the Public Order Act, Interior Acting CS Fred Matiang’i on Thursday said the ban was aimed at protecting Kenyans and their property.

“We have noted escalation of lawlessness especially in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Nairobi,” CS Matiang’i said.

He said the government will not allow any demonstrations in the said towns and directed the Inspectoral General of Police Joseph Boinnet to enforce the directive.

The defiant MP said as NASA they will not be cowed by Matiang’i threats to ban street protests and called out the residents of Kisumu County to come out in numbers to register their dissatisfaction with the electoral commission officials.

On the Kisumu police brutality, the Kisumu Central MP lawmaker reprimanded the police the high number of casualities and property destroyed rising from yesterday’s anti-IEBC protests.