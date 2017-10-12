Sports highlights – October 12 2017

Kariobangi Sharks, Tusker FC end game in disappointing draw

The Kariobangi Sharks and Tusker FC ended their game in a disappointing draw in yesterday’s Kenyan Premier League return fixture at the Ruaraka Complex in Nairobi. Both teams had ample opportunities to score but failed to hit their respective marks, resulting in a seemingly endless game of cat and mouse.

Barcelona plan January transfer bid for Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are ready to mount a new offensive to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window. The Catalan club failed with multiple offers for Coutinho in the summer, but the Brazilian wanted the move and he missed six of the Reds’ opening games of the Premier League campaign as speculation intensified throughout August.

Newcastle Forward Ayoze Perez confident he can make Spain Squad for 2018 World Cup

Newcastle Forward Ayoze Perez has thanked Rafael Benitez for showing faith in him this season and insists he can make the Spain squad for next year’s World Cup. The Spaniard has started every Premier League game so far and admits his relationship with his manager has been key to his personal success. Perez spent the international break in his hometown of Santa Cruz teaching football skills to local children but insists getting in the Spain squad is not an unrealistic prospect, as long as he starts scoring soon.