Principal Secretary for Housing Aidah Munano says affordable housing to all Kenyans remains government’s priority

Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Arch. Aidah Munano says the government is committed to its key mandate which is to facilitate provision of affordable housing to all Kenyans.

Speaking in Nairobi during the Pre-Tender Conference on the Proposed Erection & Completion of Staff Houses for National Police and Kenya Prisons Services, Munano says strategic objective in the next 5 years is to facilitate provision of 1 Million Affordable Homes.

Direct implementation with various financing sources including the PPP model and Providing incentives to the private sector in terms of tax waivers, providing and upgrading infrastructure, providing security of tenure amongst other incentives, collaboration with the County Government a process to start soon, opening unoccupied land such as SNP in Mavoko to encourage development outside the traditional areas among others.

“As a State Department, we have other housing programmes including the Civil Servants Housing Scheme with ongoing contracts in Kisumu, Kiambu, Machakos, and Embu with a total of 870 housing units for sale and rental to Civil Servants,” the PS said.

“We also have Slum Upgrading Programmes and improvement of informal settlements ongoing in several urban centres country-wide.We therefore welcome your participation in tendering for the construction of staff houses for the National Police and Kenya Prisons Services, both the Contractors and the Technology Providers,” the PS remarked.

According to Munamo, this is a continuation of a countrywide programme launched last year with a target of providing 100,000 housing units through various methods for the Disciplined Forces out of which 69,000 are for the National Police and Kenya Prisons Services.

She further said the Ministry has recently completed and handed over 1050 housing units since the inception of the programme in the last Financial Year. Further completion of 800 housing units is expected by end of this year.