Newspaper summaries – October 12 2017

Daily Nation

High Court ruling removes doubts on October 26 polls

The electoral commission will likely invite all eight candidates who took part in the August 8 presidential election to take part in the fresh poll. It will also maintain the October 26 election date, according to a draft statement from the commission, leaked to the media last night. Nasa candidate Raila Odinga, who had written to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission quitting the race, has effectively been put back on the ballot.

20 admitted after Nasa’s anti-IEBC demos in Kisumu

At least 20 people are nursing injuries in Kisumu after Raila Odinga’s supporters clashed with police during demos. The late afternoon incident in Kondele area saw police confront a crowd of youths who had joined National Super Alliance (Nasa) protests against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Standard

Raila: Why I pulled out of repeat election

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has explained that he did not withdraw from the election to create a political crisis to force a coalition government. He said he took the decision because he did not want the culture of stolen elections to continue in the country. Raila explained that his pulling out of the race was meant to push for a free and fair electoral process in the country now and in future elections.

IEBC: All eight presidential candidate will be on ballot

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said repeat presidential election will continue as planned on October 26 and all eight candidates who participated in August 8 poll will be included in the ballot. The decision came after High Court Justice Mativo delivered a verdict that all candidates who participated as candidates in the General Election held on the 8th August 2017 were entitled to participate as candidates in the fresh Presidential Election.

The Star

Ekuru Aukot court ruling scuttles Raila Odinga plan

Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s political game plan yesterday was scuttled by a High Court ruling likely to give President Uhuru Kenyatta an easy ride. The day after Raila dramatically withdrew from presidential rerun, a High Court in Nairobi gave a lifeline to all August 8 poll losers — spoiling a NASA strategy that depended on a scenario with only two contenders, one of whom withdraws. Before the court ruling yesterday, the apparent NASA game plan — calling for nominations and a totally new election — had confounded many people and left Uhuru and his brigade pondering their next move to ensure his legitimacy.

What Bill says if aspirant withdraws from race

If the contentious Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017 is enacted to law, a presidential candidate who remains in race after the withdrawal of his or her opponent will be declared President, The Bill yesterday sailed through on the floor of the National Assembly, despite the absence of NASA lawmakers. They have vowed to snub the amendment process. The House, chaired by Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi (Kuresoi North), approved the Bill which seeks clarity in a case where a candidate pulls out of the race.