News headlines

News highlights

Amended election laws are not meant for October 26 poll, Senate Majority Leader says

The idea that these laws were made for the October 26 presidential elections is a total lie, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has said. While moving the Motion on the Floor of the House, Murkomen criticised his colleagues from the opposition, urging them to stop demonstrating and instead contribute their views on the new laws.

Abduda Dida, independent candidates move to be included in Presidential race

Independent candidates and former Presidential hopefuls have made moves to be included in the October 26 repead Presidential election. Alliance for Real Change leader Abduba Dida and independent presidential candidates Michael Wainaina and Japheth Kaluyu are among those planning to have their names on the ballot. Their decision comes after the High Court yesterday directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to gazette Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot as a candidate in the fresh polls.

Raila jets to London as political tensions rise

National Super Alliance party leader Raila Odinga has travelled to the United Kingdom for unconfirmed reasons. The opposition leader left the country on Wednesday night for the trip just days after he withdrew his from the October 26 Presidential race after claiming that the IEBC had failed to make necessary reforms.

Business highlights

Ksh1.3 billion FCB Mihrab building sets milestone for Islamic architecture

Kenya’s first building with Architecture that portrays Islamic values has opened today at the junction of Lenana Road and Woodlands Road in Kilimani and is ready for occupation. FCB Mihrab has been constructed at a cost of Sh1.3 billion and is designed like a mihrab which symbolizes an archway or an entry towards purity and goodness. Mihrab Development Project Administrator Farhiya Ibrahim says the 25 storey building located in Kilimani, off Lenana Road is already 50 percent sold with First Community Bank being the anchor tenants.

Kenya’s textile sector set to benefit from AfDB training programme

Kenya’s textile industry is set to benefit from a pan-African training programme that has made headway in other parts of the continent. Through a project dubbed Fashionomics Africa, the African Development Bank aims to support the growth of the African textile and fashion sectors through a focus on building the capacities of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the textile and clothing sector, especially for women and youth.

Government urged to improve urban infrastructure or face imminent congestion crisis

The World Bank Group has urged Kenya’s government to invest in urban infrastructre or risk facing an otherwise unstopable congestion crisis within the next 30 years. A World Bank report indicates that by 2050, half of Kenya’s people will live in urban areas, where services are better compared to rural areas, with lower poverty rates, better connectivity, and where much of its economic growth is produced. It has since emerged that 60% of households live in informal areas, and basic services such as water and sewage are not keeping pace with urbanization. The report adds that congestion costs Kenya billions of shillings in lost time and productivity, and prevents people from getting to available jobs, driving them to informal housing so they can be closer to employment opportunities.

Sports highlights

Kariobangi Sharks, Tusker FC end game in disappointing draw

The Kariobangi Sharks and Tusker FC ended their game in a disappointing draw in yesterday’s Kenyan Premier League return fixture at the Ruaraka Complex in Nairobi. Both teams had ample opportunities to score but failed to hit their respective marks, resulting in a seemingly endless game of cat and mouse.

Barcelona plan January transfer bid for Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are ready to mount a new offensive to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window. The Catalan club failed with multiple offers for Coutinho in the summer, but the Brazilian wanted the move and he missed six of the Reds’ opening games of the Premier League campaign as speculation intensified throughout August.

Newcastle Forward Ayoze Perez confident he can make Spain Squad for 2018 World Cup

Newcastle Forward Ayoze Perez has thanked Rafael Benitez for showing faith in him this season and insists he can make the Spain squad for next year’s World Cup. The Spaniard has started every Premier League game so far and admits his relationship with his manager has been key to his personal success. Perez spent the international break in his hometown of Santa Cruz teaching football skills to local children but insists getting in the Spain squad is not an unrealistic prospect, as long as he starts scoring soon.