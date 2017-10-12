Matiang’i bans NASA demonstrations in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has banned opposition protests in Central Business Districts (CBDs) in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa.
Citing the Public Order Act, Interior Acting CS Fred Matiangi on Thursday said the ban was aimed at protecting Kenyans and their property.
“We have noted escalation of lawlessness especially in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Nairobi,” CS Matiang’i said.
He said the government will not allow any demonstrations in the said towns and directed Inspectoral General of Police, Joseph Boinnet to enforce the directive.
NASA is scheduled to hold protests tomorrow. The party had planned to escalate the demonstrations by holding them daily to push for the removal of electoral commission officials.
The Cabinet Secretary said they would be legal action against the Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya for property destroyed or looted during the anti-IEBC demos.
“I call upon all Kenyans whose property was looted or destroyed to report to the OCS Nairobi Central police station,” Matiangi said.
“It is the responsibility of the organizer to ensure all participants remain peaceful and don’t breach the rights of others,” he added.
