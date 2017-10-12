Evening news headlines

News highlights

Atwoli urges Uhuru and Raila to resolve their differences amicably

Central Organization for Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga to end the political impasse in the country. Atwoli told a news conference todaythat dialogue between the two leaders is crucial because it will help calm down political tensions. His organisation made a proposal to have a 10-member team comprising veteran politicians to lead in the talks among them Senator Yusuf Haji, former Attorney General Amos Wako, former Member of Parliament Jamleck Kamau, Oburu Odinga, former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui and former Kitui Senator David Musila among others.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wants looters arrested

Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has called for the arrest and prosecution of National Super Alliance supporters who engaged in looting and hooliganism during Wednesday’s protests. The Governor today condemned the destruction of property, saying that it is high time Nairobians are spared these demonstrations which have continued to negatively impact the economy.

Majority of nurses have returned to work, says CoG report

A new report from the Council of Governors indicates that most nurses have returned work with an estimated 40% still taking part in a nationwide strike. The counties and the national government have employed about 40,000 nurses including those on short-term contracts. The data implies that the strike has officially ended in counties including Embu, Nairobi, Mandera, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Tharaka Nithi and Bomet.

Business highlights

AAR eyes North-Rift region with new Eldoret branch

AAR Insurance, Kenya’s second largest medical insurance underwriter targets to boost business volumes and improve ease of access for its customers in the north rift region with a new bigger branch in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County’s economic hub. Eldoret is the economic hub of Uasin Gishu County. With a population of around 300,000 people, increased urbanization and a fast-growing local economy, the town is a strategic market for AAR Insurance Kenya, said Caroline Munene, AAR Insurance Kenya Managing Director.

Unilever launched Heroes for Change Awards to help tackle country’s youth unemployment crisis

Unilever East Africa, in collaboration with AMREF Health Africa, and SightSavers today awarded 100 students from various local universities who have been participating in the Heroes for Change programme at Unilever’s Watermark Business Park offices in Karen. Unilever also launched the 2018 Heroes for Change programme. The programme targets University students with an aim of empowering them to improve the health and well-being in their community with the ultimate goal of reaching out to about 10 million Kenyans by 2020. The programme also aims to address issues such as skills training, employability and social challenges facing Kenyan youth today.

Country losing Ksh40 billion a year to corruption

Kenya loses an average of Ksh40 billion every year to corruption. According to a new financial report, the country has been losing the estimated sum through illicit financial flows since 2011 as both government, local firms and multinationals engage in fraudulent schemes to avoid tax payments.

Sports highlights

Coutinho and Firmino back in Liverpool training ahead of Man United clash

Liverpool forwards Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino have returned to training ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Manchester United. Liverpool trail rivals United by seven points ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s clash between the two sides at Anfield, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:30am.

Seat belt saved my life says Man City Striker Sergio Aguero

Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero admits he is lucky to have escaped with only a broken rib from a recent car crash in the Netherlands. The Argentina international was ruled out his country’s must-win World Cup Qualifier against Ecuador after a taxi in which he was travelling in Amsterdam struck a pillar. The 29-year-old suffered a broken rib in the incident but the striker admits it could have been an even worse outcome had he not been wearing his seat belt.

Wenger backs Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere to earn an England World Cup place

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Midfielder Jack Wilshere does not have to quit the team in order to earn a place in the England squad for next year’s World Cup in Russia. Wilshere, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a move away from the Emirates in order to secure more playing time and force himself into Gareth Southgate’s plans.