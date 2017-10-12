Civil works on new Mombasa Nairobi pipeline now complete

The mainline civil works for the new Nairobi – Mombasa pipeline (Line 5) are now complete paving the way for commissioning of the project by the end of 2017. Final works being undertaken on the project ahead of the commissioning will include hydro testing, station mechanical and electrical works.

The Contractor, Zakhem International Construction Limited, has told journalists that despite some earlier delays caused by the multiple design revisions prompting procurement delays and the need for additional items, Kenyans had every reason to smile because the line will be available for use by the end of 2017.

“The line 5 pipeline project, which is also the country’s second largest infrastructural undertaking, is now in the final phase of development and will be ready for commissioning by the end of this year,”

said Zakhem Ibrahim, CEO, Zakhem International Construction.

Zakhem International Construction Limited is responsible for procurement, construction and commissioning (PCC Contract).

The completion date of the project raises hopes of lower road maintenance costs given the hundreds of trucks the new line will remove from the country’s roads.

“Using modern world class engineering technology, the Kshs 48 billion shilling project will see installation of 4 new pump stations in Changamwe, Maungu, Mtito Andei and Sultan Hamud and 2 booster pumps in Kipevu,”

said Joe Sang, KPC Managing Director in a media briefing in Changamwe Mombasa.

The KPC boss added that the new line will also include new firefighting systems in the new stations together with other energy efficient equipment and pipeline monitoring technologies which will introduce efficiency and safety in fuel supply logistics in Kenya and the region.

KPC is in the process of replacing the existing Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline that has been in operation for 39 years. A Vision 2030 flagship project, the construction of the 20 inch diameter 450km pipeline commenced in the year 2014.

Once complete, the pipeline will ensure sustained, reliable and efficient transportation of petroleum products in the region and meet demand in the next 30 years with an installed flow rate for phase one of 1 million litres per hour by end of this year, 1.9 million litres per hour for phase two in 2023 and 2.6 million litres per hour for phase three in 2044.

The pipeline will also enhance safety and protect the environment since transportation of oil via a pipeline is the safest, fastest and most environmentally friendly means.