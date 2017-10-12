Afternoon sports highlights – October 12 2017

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could leave in January, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits

Arsene Wenger says it is possible that the club could lose Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in January. But Wenger remains hopeful the duo will stay at the club, following encouraging comments from Ozil’s agent about a possible contract extension. Sanchez and Ozil’s deals expire in the summer, meaning they could leave Arsenal for free at the end of the season.

Conor McGregor returns to UFC

Conor McGregor will return to the UFC to defend his lightweight title, according to his manager Audie Attar. The Irishman is currently deciding what is next following his 10th-round stoppage defeat to Floyd Mayweather on August 26. McGregor has a wealth of options in front of him – UFC, boxing or even WWE – but Attar says a return to the octagon, where he has not fought since defeating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016, remains the priority.

Colombia’s Radamel Falcao admits discussing draw with Peru’s Renato Tapia

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao has admitted discussing the fact a draw would send his side and Peru to the World Cup with opposing midfielder Renato Tapia during Tuesday’s game. Falcao was criticised for appearing to inform the Peru players that they did not need to attempt to score a winning goal as the 1-1 scoreline would see Colombia progress to Russia and Peru go into the play-offs.