Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Get this election over and done with, African Union tells Kenya

The African Union (AU) Commission has called on Kenya’s leaders to ensure the successful completion of the electoral process. The Commission is closely monitoring the political situation in Kenya including the decision by NASA leader Raila Odinga to withdraw from the fresh presidential election. In a statement, Chairperson of the Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat appealed to all leaders involved to contribute to the preservation of peace and stability in the country.

IEBC says all previous presidential candidates will run on October 26

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) plans to allow all presidential candidates who participated in the August 8 presidential election to take part in the October 26 race. In a statement to newsrooms, the Commission said it will include Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot as well as five other candidates whose names were omitted in last month’s gazette notice which only had President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance coalition leader Raila Odinga as the only contenders.

We have everything under control, MPs insist

Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki has dismissed concerns that Kenya risks running into a constitutional crisis following the withdrawal of NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga from the October 26 repeat presidential election . Led by Mwaniki, a delegation of Kenyan MPs attending a meeting of parliamentarians in Brussels, Belgium have told counterparts from other Africa, Caribbean and the Pacific regions that the country now awaits further advisory from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as well as the Judiciary on the next course of action.

Business highlights

Tuskys feted for corporate transformation efforts

Tusker Mattresses Limited (TML), has received a global commendation at the prestigious 4th World Branding Awards for its ongoing corporate transformation efforts. TML, which runs the Tuskys branded chain of retail stores, won the Kenya Supermarket Brand of the Year category in the awards which focus on branding excellence. Tuskys was earlier this year touted as Samsung Africa’s most valued distributor in East Africa.

AfDB approves Ksh14.6 billion credit risk participations under Private Sector credit enhancement facility

The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund (ADF), approved on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 in Abidjan credit risk participations in eight loans cumulatively valued at US$141 million (Ksh14.6 billion) by the Private Sector Credit Enhancement Facility (PSF). Launched in 2015, the PSF is an off-balance sheet and arms-length vehicle, funded by the ADF, the concessional arm of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) which participates in the credit risk of the private sector operations of the AfDB. Its mandate is to release capital held against loans in low income countries, to increase private sector financing in those countries. Over the next three years, the Facility is building a portfolio of US$1.5 billion of private sector credit exposures in emerging and frontier African markets.

Factories cut back on cement production

Factories cut back on cement production by as much as 7% to 4.2 million metric tonnes in the year to August 2017, down from 4.5 million metric tonnes the previous year, data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has shown. This is the first drop in over 10 years. The move has seen the value of approved building plans in Nairobi fall by Ksh5.1 billion in the seven months to July as real estate investors cut back on spending due to election jitters.

Sports highlights

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could leave in January, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits

Arsene Wenger says it is possible that the club could lose Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in January. But Wenger remains hopeful the duo will stay at the club, following encouraging comments from Ozil’s agent about a possible contract extension. Sanchez and Ozil’s deals expire in the summer, meaning they could leave Arsenal for free at the end of the season.

Conor McGregor returns to UFC

Conor McGregor will return to the UFC to defend his lightweight title, according to his manager Audie Attar. The Irishman is currently deciding what is next following his 10th-round stoppage defeat to Floyd Mayweather on August 26. McGregor has a wealth of options in front of him – UFC, boxing or even WWE – but Attar says a return to the octagon, where he has not fought since defeating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016, remains the priority.

Colombia’s Radamel Falcao admits discussing draw with Peru’s Renato Tapia

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao has admitted discussing the fact a draw would send his side and Peru to the World Cup with opposing midfielder Renato Tapia during Tuesday’s game. Falcao was criticised for appearing to inform the Peru players that they did not need to attempt to score a winning goal as the 1-1 scoreline would see Colombia progress to Russia and Peru go into the play-offs.