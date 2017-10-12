Hosea Mwok seeking to be the first man to defend Madoka Half Marathon

West Pokot’s Hosea Mwok is seeking to defy all odds and become the first man to successfully defend the annual Madoka Half Marathon that will go down in Taita Taaveta County on October 21.

Last year, Mwok on his second attempt, set a new course record of 1:07.14 to beat John Mwangangi’s time of 1:07.56 set in 2015. The 13th edition of the marathon will see winners in both men and women races take home half a million shillings while runners up in every category received Ksh250,000. The prizes were reviewd in the previous edition.

Addressing the media At Athletics Kenya’s Riadha House, Former cabinet minister Maj (Rtd) Marsden Madoka who is the race chairman said organisers will consider increasing the sponsorship in future in efforts to make the marathon bigger.

“So far we have attracted over 200 elite athletes and it’s our hope the number that is likely to grow in the coming few days, Madoka remarked. “

We intend to review the race prize money soon enough so that we can have even more athletes in future,” Madoka added.

Race manager, Gerald Mshaga, said on Wednesday the 13th edition of the marathon has is likely to exceed over 2000 runners. Mashaga also stated that Kosmas Koech and Shelimita Muriuki winners of the the 42Km race at the 34th edition of the Safaricom Mombasa International Marathon held last month will also take part in the madoka marathon.

In the women category race year, new record of 1: 19.24 was set by Lucy Cheruiyot who was participating in the competition for the second time after finishing second in 2015.

Edith Chelimo finished second clocking 1.20.13 ahead of Pauline Wangui of Kenya Prisons. Safaricom injected in Sh2 million while Brookside Dairy Company also pumped Sh 500,000. End!!