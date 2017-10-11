Sports highlights – October 2017

Star Striker Lionel Messi carries Argentina to World Cup finals

Lionel Messi’s heroic hat-trick dragged Argentina back from the brink of an embarrassing World Cup exit with a 3-1 win in Ecuador. Argentina’s victory catapulted them from sixth into the automatic qualification places as they joined Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia in booking their spots in Russia. After the shock of falling behind after 40 seconds to Renato Ibarra, Messi shouldered the hopes of an entire nation and put in one of the greatest individual performances in international football history by scoring a famous treble when it mattered most.

USA fails to secure World Cup slot

The United States failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 on Tuesday, crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat against already-eliminated Trinidad and Tobago. In a result that will be viewed as a catastrophe for soccer in the United States, Trinidad took all three points via an Omar Gonzalez own goal and a superb strike from Alvin Jones.

France clinches World Cup qualification

France clinched qualification for the World Cup thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Belarus on Tuesday. Didier Deschamps’ side successfully completed their challenge of beating Bulgaria and Belarus in their final two qualifiers. The victory meant they avoided the tension of the play-offs which they had to endure to reach the last two finals.