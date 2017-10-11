Newspaper summaries – October 11 2017

Daily Nation
Raila Odinga’s move confounds supporters, critics
The dramatic withdrawal of National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga from the fresh election slated for October 26 has triggered confusion and sent jitters across the country and beyond. Constitutional experts, the clergy, politicians, business leaders and diplomats were Tuesday mulling over what the decision means for the country’s political and economic stability.
The Standard
Declare Uhuru president, MPs tell IEBC after Raila Odinga’s withdrawal from repeat poll
A section of Jubilee MPs want the electoral body to declare Uhuru Kenyatta elected unopposed after his challenger, Raila Odinga, withdrew from the repeat poll. MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Gideon Keter (nominated), and Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia) were among those who yesterday said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) has no option but to hand victory to their candidate.
The Star
Jaguar, Babu fight in House media centre
Legislators Charles Njagua and Babu Owino fought at Parliament’s media centre yesterday, forcing sergeants-at-arms to intervene. It is not clear why the Starehe and Embakasi East MPs resorted to blows, but journalists at the centre said Njagua followed Babu after he walked in. The two newly elected MPs were held in the chambers Babu angered Jubilee supporters after he allegedly referred to President Uhuru Kenyatta as “mtoto wa mbwa”. He was charged with subversion, insulting Uhuru and incitement to violence.
Business Daily
Swedish firm moves Sh253bn Malindi power plan to Tanzania
A Swedish firm that wanted to construct Africa’s largest wind power plant in Malindi at a cost of Sh253 billion has relocated the investment to Tanzania, citing frustration by Kenyan authorities. VR Holding AB had last year expressed interest in building a 600-megawatt (MW) wind farm in the Indian Ocean waters bordering Ras Ngomeni in Malindi, but Ministry of Energy officials turned down the request citing lack of a framework for renewable energy projects of that scale besides low demand for electricity in the country.
MPs overturn House budget cuts in Treasury austerity bid
MPs Tuesday overturned the Treasury’s budget cuts targeting their travel allowance, office rent and work station refurbishment. They awarded themselves Sh7.2 billion under operations and maintenance budget of Parliament, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF). The PSC, the MPs employer, opposed the decision to cut Sh9.2 billion from Parliament budget and asked the special committee reviewing the mini- budget to reject it in full.
Kwale titanium mining firm pays Sh1bn royalties in 4 years
The Kenyan government has earned a total of Sh1 billion in royalties from Australian mining firm Base Resources which has been exporting- titanium from Kwale since February 2014. The multinational in an interview said the amount represents the cumulative royalties to June this year, a period in which the value of its exports of titanium ores and concentrates stood at Sh45.5 billion. Base pays royalties at a rate of 2.5 per cent of the value of its mineral exports. The company exported 1.5 million tonnes of Ilmenite, 269,000 tonnes of rutile, 92,000 tonnes of zircon and 62,000 tonnes of low-grade zircon over the period.
