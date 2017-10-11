News headlines

News highlights

You will not decide Kenya’s future, Ruto tells Raila

Deputy President William Ruto has castigated opposition party leader, Raila Odinga following his move to withdraw form the October 26 repeat Presidential election. Ruto asserted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should declare Uhuru Kenyatta President of the Republic of Kenya. Speaking ahortly after Odinga’s announcment, the DP said it is the democratic right of 45 million Kenyans to choose their leader, a decision that cannot be determined by one person.

Senators postpone discussion on proposed amendments to election laws

The Senate yesterday temporarily delayed a debate on the proposed changes to Kenya’s electoral laws. While rising to notify the House about the election laws (amendments), Deputy Majority Leader and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo said that the House would engage on the matter at a later date. The move by the leadership of the Majority Coalition in the House to put off debate on the contentious laws is in line with article 110 (4) of the Constitution which provides that a Bill concerning County Governments once approved by the National Assembly shall be referred to the Senate for concurrence. The National Assembly officially began debating the laws on Tuesday afternoon.

Raila’s withdrawal cost Kenyans Ksh12 billion, Uhuru claims

NASA party leader, Raila Odinga’s move to step down from the Presidential race has cost Kenyans Ksh 2 million, President Uhuru Kenyatta has claimed. Speaking after his long-time rival made the announcement, Kenyatta said his party has no time for empty rhetoric and divisive politics. He stated that the Jubily party’s agenda is to fulfill its promises to the Kenyan people.

Business highlights

Sugar prices fall nearly 50% as earlier predicted

The retail price of local sugar has fallen by nearly half since March following increased imports and higher local production of the sweetener. According to the Kenya Sugar Directorate, the factory price of sugar fell by 27% in the last two months. The retail price of sugar has subsequently dropped from a Ksh400 for a two-kilogramme packet in March to Ksh250.

IRA gives insurers until November to adopt tougher regulations

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has given insurers until the end of November to sort out compliance issues with their supervisors. The sector is set for a new licensing regime that will kick off in January as the regulator finalises the issuance of new licences for insurance and reinsurance companies.

Malaria outbreak prompts Red Cross to recruit nurses in 11 Counties

A Malaria outbreak that has ravaged several Counties has caught the attention of the Red Cross Society. The Kenyan branch of the organisation is therefore hiring nurses on a temporary basis to help deal with the crisi which has hit Marsabit, Mandera, Baringo, Isiolo, Samburu, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Turkana, Lamu and West Pokot Counties.

Sports highlights

Star Striker Lionel Messi carries Argentina to World Cup finals

Lionel Messi’s heroic hat-trick dragged Argentina back from the brink of an embarrassing World Cup exit with a 3-1 win in Ecuador. Argentina’s victory catapulted them from sixth into the automatic qualification places as they joined Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia in booking their spots in Russia. After the shock of falling behind after 40 seconds to Renato Ibarra, Messi shouldered the hopes of an entire nation and put in one of the greatest individual performances in international football history by scoring a famous treble when it mattered most.

USA fails to secure World Cup slot

The United States failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 on Tuesday, crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat against already-eliminated Trinidad and Tobago. In a result that will be viewed as a catastrophe for soccer in the United States, Trinidad took all three points via an Omar Gonzalez own goal and a superb strike from Alvin Jones.

France clinches World Cup qualification

France clinched qualification for the World Cup thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud in a hard-fought 2-1 win over Belarus on Tuesday. Didier Deschamps’ side successfully completed their challenge of beating Bulgaria and Belarus in their final two qualifiers. The victory meant they avoided the tension of the play-offs which they had to endure to reach the last two finals.