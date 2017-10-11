Kenya Airways voted Africa’s Leading Airline in 2017 World Travel Awards

Kenya Airways was yesterday named Africa’s Leading Airline, 2017, at the World Travel Awards gala ceremony held in Kigali, Rwanda. This is the second consecutive year the airline has won the coveted title beating other nominees including Rwanda Air, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc, and South African Airways.
Kenya Airways also bagged the title Africa’s leading airline – Business Class for the fifth consecutive year. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sebastian Mikosz attributed the achievement to the dedicated and talented staff at the airline that work hard to provide the best travel experience possible for its guests.
“Winning these awards would not have been possible without the passion and dedication of the Kenya Airways team and the strong support from our guests. Our guests are at the heart of everything we do at the airline and these two awards confirm our undeterred commitment to them.”
“We continue to be focused on service improvements by listening to our customers and responding to their needs, with a firm commitment to providing improved connectivity, and quality service through our hub in Nairobi,” he said.
The World Travel Awards are acknowledged across the globe as the hallmark of industry excellence. The Awards serves to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry within each key geographical region.
