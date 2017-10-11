Jaguar: I apologise for attacking Babu Owino

Starehe MP Charles Njagua has struck a reconciliatory note after yesterday’s altercation with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament earlier to day , the MP said he regrets that what was supposed to be ‘a brotherly conversation’ turned ugly, ensuing into a fight.

“We have been friends for long. Whatever happened yesterday was unfortunate, I apologise to Babu Owino and Kenyans at large,” Njagua said flanked by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Mwangi.

Njagua said he did not intend to face off physically with the controversial MP and regretted his actions.

The two youthful lawmakers engaged in a public scuffle yesterday in front of journalists.