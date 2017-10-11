Evening news headlines

News highlights

Parliament repeals law barring government adverts during elections

The National Assembly has passed an amendment to the Election Offences Act by deleting a provision that bars the government from advertising its achievements during the election period. Majority Leader Aden Duale explained the law was unconstitutional because it denied Kenyans the right to information by a public institution. The amendment is now to be transmitted to the Senate for approval after which it will become part of the county’s laws once President Kenyatta approves it.

Independent candidate Japheth Kaluyu joins Presidential race

Japheth Kaluyu, an independent contender for the Presidential seat has joined the October 26 race for the country’s top job. His announcement follows a High Court ruling that allows the eight August 8 elections candidates to contest in the new process.

Flooding expected in at least four Counties

Flooding is expected to hit parts of Nyanza, Rift Valley, Western and Central regions later this evening, the meteorological department has warned. Experts say heavy rainfall will likely be experienced on Friday as well. The anouncemnent comes barely two months after Kenya’s drought and flood forecasting efforts received a boost following the launch of a project led by the University of Sussex aimed at establishing early warning systems.

Business highlights

Culprits plead guilty to possession of plastic bags

Eleven people who were arrested in possession of plastic bags have plead guilty to the offence. Culprits John Matiko, Michael Nyawa, Peter Chache, Aden Mohammed, Amos Mutela, Benson Musyoki, Mweha Jawa, Martin Musila, Mumo Nganyi, Timothy Mwiti, Katoi Mange were arrested in an operation by National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on Monday and were today arraigned in court. They were accused of breaching the Environmental Management and Coordination Act by using and being in possession of the banned bags.

Chopiies staff get 6% pay increase following union deal

Choppies eployees are set to get a 6% salary increase. The move follows the signing of a new wage agreement that has been backdated to September 2017. The will see new employees earn a minimum of Ksh18,943.98 per month and a maximum of Ksh30,919.14, exclusive of housing allowances.

Mining Ministry to partner with Counties in drafting new regulations

The Ministry of Mining and Natural Resourses will work with County governments to set up mineral licensing procedures. Ministry officials said the State body will ease access to information by making mining policy, laws, regulations and operating requirements available online for stakeholders.

Sports highlights

Ugandan Forward scoops KPL Sofapaka Player of the Month Award

For the second time in a row, Ugandan Forward Umaru Kasumba has won the top scorer and best performer award for Sofapaka in the month of September securing a Ksh30,000 prize. Kasumba netted five out of seven goals scored by Sofapaka in September alone. Mohammed Kilume tied up with Modest Aloro for the best player runner-up accolades. Aloro took home Ksh20,000 following an evaluation during matches against Chemelil Sugar, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks, Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia.

Eni Aluko left out of England women’s squad

Eni Aluko has not been recalled to the England Women’s squad named by interim head coach Mo Marley ahead of their match with France next week. Former boss Mark Sampson’s sacking was announced the day after England’s 6-0 World Cup qualifying win against Russia, for matters relating to his behaviour in a previous job at Bristol Academy. Marley has chosen her first Lionesses squad on almost identical lines to the last selection, meaning there is no recall for Chelsea striker Aluko.

Bayern Midfielder Arturo Vidal retires from Chile

Bayern Munich Midfielder Arturo Vidal has retired from international duty at the age of 30 after Chile failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Vidal said his decision comes with his “soul crushed” after he missed Chile’s final shot at qualification on Tuesday through suspension, the South American champions losing 3-0 to Brazil to miss out on the tournament in Russia next year on goal difference.