Business highlights – October 11 2017

Sugar prices fall nearly 50% as earlier predicted

The retail price of local sugar has fallen by nearly half since March following increased imports and higher local production of the sweetener. According to the Kenya Sugar Directorate, the factory price of sugar fell by 27% in the last two months. The retail price of sugar has subsequently dropped from a Ksh400 for a two-kilogramme packet in March to Ksh250.

IRA gives insurers until November to adopt tougher regulations

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has given insurers until the end of November to sort out compliance issues with their supervisors. The sector is set for a new licensing regime that will kick off in January as the regulator finalises the issuance of new licences for insurance and reinsurance companies.

Malaria outbreak prompts Red Cross to recruit nurses in 11 Counties

A Malaria outbreak that has ravaged several Counties has caught the attention of the Red Cross Society. The Kenyan branch of the organisation is therefore hiring nurses on a temporary basis to help deal with the crisi which has hit Marsabit, Mandera, Baringo, Isiolo, Samburu, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Turkana, Lamu and West Pokot Counties.