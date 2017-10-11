Afternoon sports highlights – October 11 2017

European champions Portugal waltz past Switzerland to qualify for World Cup

Portugal beat Switzerland 2-0 in Lisbon on Tuesday to earn a place at the 2018 World Cup and consign their opponents to next month’s play-offs. An own goal from Johan Djourou handed Portugal the lead on 41 minutes and Andre Silva netted a second before the hour as the hosts finished top of Group B ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

Tennis great Nick Kyrgios fined Ksh1 million for quitting match

Nick Kyrgios the world’s 20th-best tennis player, has been fined $10,000 (over Ksh1 million) for unsportsmanlike conduct after he quit his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters. Kyrgios was booed as he left the court on Tuesday after he lost the first set on a tie-break against Steve Johnson. He had earlier received a warning for smashing two balls out of court in frustration at a line call. The Australian has also not been allowed to collect his $21,085 (£15,967) prize money.

Winger Arjen Robben retires as Netherlands fail to qualify for World Cup

Arjen Robben announced his retirement from the Netherlands after his two goals against Sweden were not enough for the Dutch to qualify for the World Cup. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger, 33, steered his side to a 2-0 win against Sweden on Tuesday in what proved to be his final international appearance as they missed out on a play-off place. The Netherlands needed to win by seven goals to have the chance to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.