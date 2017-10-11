Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kenyans for Justice and Development Trust boss moves to court to stop IEBC from declaring Uhuru President elect

Executive Director of Kenyans for Justice and Development Trust Okiya Omtatah wants Uhuru Kenyatta to vacate the office of the President come November 1 on the grounds that his incumbency would have effectively come to an end. The lobby group boss has moved to court under a certificate of urgency to have the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission barred from declaring Kenyatta duly elected. He says it is urgent that the court issue said orders following the withdrawal of Opposition leader Raila Odinga from the planned October 26 election.

New election laws will allow IEBC to declare a winner if a sole opponent pulls out

Kenya’s lawmakers have unanimously passed changes to the country’s election laws, which include the declaration of a presidential winner if the sole opponent withdraws. MPs today passed a Bill containing amendments to election laws which was transmitted to the Senate after the National Assembly approved it during this morning’s morning sitting.

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot welcomes IEBC decision to put him on the ballot

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot has welcomed a move by the IEBC to let him run for President once more in the repeat elections slated for October. Speaking to voters earlier today Aukot urged Kenyans to “never underestimate the power of small people. If you do, try sleeping in a dark room with a mosquito.”

Business highlights

Kenya Airways Africa’s leading airline for second year in a row

Kenya Airways has been ranked Africa’s leading Airline. The troubled national carrier has also been touted as Africa’s leading Airline under the ‘Business Class’ category. KQ, beat nominated flyers; EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, Royal Air, Maroc, RwandAir and South African Airways to clinch the award.

Microsoft in move to empower African entrepreneurs

Microsoft will offer technical training on Microsoft technologies and platforms during the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) forum slated to commence on Friday in Lagos, Nigeria. The tech company is set to help an estimated 1,000 African entrepreneurs take their businesses online. Microsoft has entered into a partnership with the Foundation, which runs a 12-month entrepreneurship programme that provides 1,000 entrepreneurs with business training, mentoring, access to seed capital funding and the TEF Africa-wide Network membership.

New low cost airline launched to meet rising demand for air travel

Silverstone Air, a new low-cost airline flying local routes, has joined the domestic air travel market. The carrier launched its inaugural routes yesterday and will be flying from Wilson Airport to Kisumu, Ukunda and Diani. The Kenyan-owned flyer plans to introduce additional routes to Malindi, Lamu, Marsabit, Garissa, Homabay and Moyale in the coming months.

Sports highlights

European champions Portugal waltz past Switzerland to qualify for World Cup

Portugal beat Switzerland 2-0 in Lisbon on Tuesday to earn a place at the 2018 World Cup and consign their opponents to next month’s play-offs. An own goal from Johan Djourou handed Portugal the lead on 41 minutes and Andre Silva netted a second before the hour as the hosts finished top of Group B ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

Tennis great Nick Kyrgios fined Ksh1 million for quitting match

Nick Kyrgios the world’s 20th-best tennis player, has been fined $10,000 (over Ksh1 million) for unsportsmanlike conduct after he quit his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters. Kyrgios was booed as he left the court on Tuesday after he lost the first set on a tie-break against Steve Johnson. He had earlier received a warning for smashing two balls out of court in frustration at a line call. The Australian has also not been allowed to collect his $21,085 (£15,967) prize money.

Winger Arjen Robben retires as Netherlands fail to qualify for World Cup

Arjen Robben announced his retirement from the Netherlands after his two goals against Sweden were not enough for the Dutch to qualify for the World Cup. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger, 33, steered his side to a 2-0 win against Sweden on Tuesday in what proved to be his final international appearance as they missed out on a play-off place. The Netherlands needed to win by seven goals to have the chance to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.