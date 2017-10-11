Afternoon business highlights – October 11 2017

New low cost airline launched to meet rising demand for air travel

Silverstone Air, a new low-cost airline flying local routes, has joined the domestic air travel market. The carrier launched its inaugural routes yesterday and will be flying from Wilson Airport to Kisumu, Ukunda and Diani. The Kenyan-owned flyer plans to introduce additional routes to Malindi, Lamu, Marsabit, Garissa, Homabay and Moyale in the coming months.

Microsoft in move to empower African entrepreneurs

Microsoft will offer technical training on Microsoft technologies and platforms during the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) forum slated to commence on Friday in Lagos, Nigeria. The tech company is set to help an estimated 1,000 African entrepreneurs take their businesses online. Microsoft has entered into a partnership with the Foundation, which runs a 12-month entrepreneurship programme that provides 1,000 entrepreneurs with business training, mentoring, access to seed capital funding and the TEF Africa-wide Network membership.

Kenya Airways ranked Africa’s leading airline for second year in a row

Kenya Airways has been ranked Africa’s leading Airline. The troubled national carrier has also been touted as Africa’s leading Airline under the ‘Business Class’ category. KQ, beat nominated flyers; EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, Royal Air, Maroc, RwandAir and South African Airways to clinch the award.