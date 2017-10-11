Afternoon business highlights – October 11 2017

New low cost airline launched to meet rising demand for air travel
Silverstone Air, a new low-cost airline flying local routes, has joined the domestic air travel market. The carrier launched its inaugural routes yesterday and will be flying from Wilson Airport to Kisumu, Ukunda and Diani. The Kenyan-owned flyer plans to introduce additional routes to Malindi, Lamu, Marsabit, Garissa, Homabay and Moyale in the coming months.
Microsoft in move to empower African entrepreneurs
Microsoft will offer technical training on Microsoft technologies and platforms during the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) forum slated to commence on Friday in Lagos, Nigeria. The tech company is set to help an estimated 1,000 African entrepreneurs take their businesses online. Microsoft has entered into a partnership with the Foundation, which runs a 12-month entrepreneurship programme that provides 1,000 entrepreneurs with business training, mentoring, access to seed capital funding and the TEF Africa-wide Network membership.
Kenya Airways ranked Africa’s leading airline for second year in a row
Kenya Airways has been ranked Africa’s leading Airline. The troubled national carrier has also been touted as Africa’s leading Airline under the ‘Business Class’ category. KQ, beat nominated flyers; EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, Royal Air, Maroc, RwandAir and South African Airways to clinch the award.
You might also like
ODM now wants MPs recalled to discuss health crisis
Opposition MPs have today called for the recall of Parliament from recess to deliberate on the ongoing crisis in the health sector which has seen 19 people die after doctors
New kid on the block
Davie Karr is a hip hop artiste with ambition and eclectic sound. Having just released his mixtape online and an album on the way XACCESS caught up with him
4 ways to eat healthy on a budget
It’s almost the new year and that means new resolutions are on the way. If eating healthier is one of those promises is to get healthier then here are a
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!