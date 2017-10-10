Sports highlights – October 10 2017

Iceland become smallest World Cup finals side following victory over Kosovo
Iceland became the smallest country to qualify for the World Cup when they beat Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to book a place at their first finals in Russia next year as winners of Group I. Attacking Midfielder, Gylfi Sigurdsson settled their nerves with a superbly-taken goal five minutes before half-time as Iceland proved that their run to the 2016 European Championship quarter-finals, which included wins over Austria and England, was no fluke.
Republic of Ireland beats Wales as Winger James McClean fires visitors into World Cup play-offs
Winger James McClean fired the Republic of Ireland into the World Cup qualifying play-offs and dumped Wales out in the process with a 1-0 win in Cardiff. In a winner-takes-all clash for the runners-up spot in Group D behind Serbia, McClean hammered home just after half-time as Ireland put on a defensive masterclass to deny the 2016 European Championship semi-finalists, who had not lost at home in four years.
We are going all out for GOtv Shield, says AFC Leopards boss Robert Matano
AFC Leopards boss Robert Matano is not mincing his words ahead of October 20’s GOtv Shield final against Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi, laying it bare that he will be throwing his entire arsenal to ensure Ingwe finish the season with some respect. The two teams faced each other on Saturday in Machakos in a Kenyan Premier League match, a dress rehearsal for their titanic battle on Mashujaa Day, but it was a tad less inspiring. Matano though warns the script will be different for the final.
