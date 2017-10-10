Newspaper summaries – October 10 2017

Daily Nation

5 Shabaab terrorists killed in KDF raid

Five Al-Shabaab terrorists were on Monday killed in a military operation in Boni Forest, Lamu County. Six AK-47 assault rifles, 321 rounds of ammunition, three grenades and explosives were confiscated after the onslaught by Kenya Defence Forces at Bodhei. KDF spokesman David Obonyo said other terrorists escaped with injuries.

Uhuru dares Raila to pull out of repeat poll

Nasa candidate Raila Odinga plans to pull out of the repeat presidential election, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. The President challenged Mr Odinga to quit the race if he is not interested, saying Kenyans want the issue of elections done away with once and for all.

Unesco cancels report launch due to political heat

A United Nations agency on Monday cancelled the launch of a global report due to the current political situation in Kenya. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) cancelled the launch of the Global Education Monitoring report that was to be unveiled in Nairobi.

The Standard

37 killed in August 8 post-election violence, KNCHR reports

Thirty-seven people were killed after the August 8 elections, the national human rights body reported on Monday. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said 35 of the deaths were caused by excessive use of force by police officers while quelling protests against the declaration of Uhuru Kenyatta as re-elected president.

Jubilee has set up Defectors’ Fund to finance buying of leaders and losers, says Raila

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party in a meeting with Kajiado leaders on Monday. Raila claimed that the Jubilee Party has set up a Defectors’ Fund to finance the buying of leaders and losers to create an impression that there is an exit from NASA.

Uhuru: Raila Odinga is free to withdraw from repeat presidential poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked the National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to withdraw from the repeat presidential poll if he is not interested. Uhuru pointed out that Kenyans are tired of politics and should be allowed to move on with their normal lives.

The Star

Election will go on with or without Raila – IEBC

NASA leader Raila Odinga’s withdrawal from the presidential election will not stop Kenyans from going to the ballot on October 26. It looks virtually certain that he will not take part the rerun, whether he formally withdraws or not, and will urge his supporters to boycott what he calls a rigged, sham election. The ex-Prime Minister Raila departs today for the UK and there are fears he might announce his withdrawal from the UK, and might not return for the poll.

Court declares Jirongo bankrupt, owes Sh700m

The High Court yesterday declared former presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo bankrupt after he failed to pay a Sh700 million debt. Justice Olga Sewe, of the commercial division, ordered an official receiver appointed as trustee of Jirongo’s estate. This is after it was proven Jirongo could not settle his debt to businessman Sammy Kogo. Kogo, through his eight companies, petitioned the court to issue bankruptcy orders against Jirongo. The order was granted on September 29, 2017. Jirongo secured a loan from the National Bank of Kenya using Kogo’s property, but he failed to repay.

Deya’s child theft case to be heard daily – court

A court yesterday warned the prosecution in Bishop Gilbert Deya’s child theft case not to delay the hearing. Deya was charged in August with stealing five children under the age of 14. State counsel Nicholas Mutuku had asked the court to interpret its ruling on hearing dates. He said the court had said the case should be heard on daily from October 9. The High Court had said the case should be heard and determined in 120 days.

Business Daily

Job losses loom in Chase Bank takeover

SBM Holdings of Mauritius’ looming takeover of Chase Bank is coming with possible loss of scores of jobs, according to a Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) statement issued Monday. The proposed transaction will lead to “a transfer of a substantial number of staff and branches” of the existing Chase Bank operation, the CBK said in the statement, signalling that those not transferred will lose their jobs. SBMH said in a separate announcement that the portion of Chase Bank it will acquire will be merged with its existing operation SBM Bank (Kenya), which previously traded as Fidelity Commercial Bank.

NGOs regulator gets ultimatum in Kalonzo suit

The NGO Coordination Board has until midday Tuesday to respond to a suit in which the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation sued it for freezing its bank accounts. High Court judge Roselyne Aburili issued the ultimatum yesterday after a State lawyer requested for two more days to respond to the case. However, the foundation’s lawyer, Albert Simiyu protested, saying that the board had earlier been granted 21 days but failed to do so. He urged the court to dismiss the request.

Posta set to earn Sh1.1bn for IEBC poll services

The Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) is set to earn Sh1.1 billion for logistical services offered to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in both the August 8 General Election and the October 26 repeat presidential poll. Under the two-year contract, Posta, which has been battling dwindling revenue, will be paid Sh600 million for delivering ballot boxes, papers and indelible ink to polling centres during the August election. The company will also receive another Sh500 million for distribution of electoral materials and equipment during the October 26 presidential repeat poll.