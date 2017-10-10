News headlines

News highlights

I will not be swayed, Raila tells Uhuru

Opposition party leader Raila Odinga says he is free to boycott the October 26 election if he feels that his demands will not be met by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. Speaking after a meeting with Kajiado leaders in Nairobi, Raila stated that it is becoming increasingly clear that the irreducible minimums by NASA will not be met, but he was not categorical if he will take part in the poll or not. Odinga leader was responding to a jab from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said in Mombasa that there is a plan by the NASA leader to boycott the fresh election. President Kenyatta said Kenyans want the issue of elections done with once for all and if Odinga is not ready to participate in the poll, he should withdraw as soon as possible.

Human rights commision urges party leaders to respect the rule of law

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has condemned attacks on the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The organisation’s Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori termed the acts and utterances by political leaders as a recipe for disaster with the potential of discrediting the institutions. Mbogori was speaking during the launch of KNCHR’s August elections preliminary report 2017 dubbed “Mirage at Dusk” which highlighted electoral malpractice, misuse of children, voter bribery and violence.

You have already lost the war, Ruto tells Raila

NASA party leader Raila Odinga should retire honourably and forfeit the October 26 repeat Presidential election, Deputy President William Ruto has said. Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Ruto said that there will be no postponement of the polls to accomodate Odinga’s demands. He added that the opposition should stop staging sideshows and prepare for the next election. DP Ruto said an apparent mass exodus of Kenyans who supported NASA during the August 8 elections has destabilised Odinga’s party.

Business highlights

Ministry partners with German experts to promote water and waste management skills transfer

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has called on the politicians and their supporters to be mindful of the water infrastructure while holding demonstrations across the country, as any destructions occasioned by demonstrators affects delivery of the essential commodity to everyone in the country. Speaking while opening a one week German Wastewater management workshop at the Kenya Institute of Water, the CS said the ministry was working hard to bring on board more development partners to enhance water management across the country as most parts of the country have been hit by severe shortage of water. The German Ministry of Environment, together with the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Kenya (AHK Kenya) is holding its second Kenyan-German Water and Wastewater Week in Nairobi. The Water Week brings together Kenyan public and private water companies and water utility representatives to review strategies that have been put in place for a collaborative way-forward.

Power prices set to rise in October

Electricity prices will rise this month following a 57% increase in foreign exchange (forex) charges in power bills. The forex levy, which compensates the Kenya Power and electricity producers for foreign currency costs, rose to Ksh1.01 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity consumed in October, from Ksh0.64 per unit last month. The levy hit a six-year high of Ksh2.35 per unit in August. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) adjusts the levy every month to reflect the prevailing forex rate.

ICT Ministry in move to boost uptake of e-commerce

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is set to launch the National Address System project, which is expected to boost e-commerce significantly. ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the project will involve naming and numbering of streets and properties and coding to facilitate easy identification and location of such places on the ground. Speaking during the 143rd World Post Day celebrations in Nairobi, Mucheru added that the new system will eliminate addressing confusion and create and maintain a standard addressing system in Kenya.

Sports highlights

Iceland become smallest World Cup finals side following victory over Kosovo

Iceland became the smallest country to qualify for the World Cup when they beat Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to book a place at their first finals in Russia next year as winners of Group I. Attacking Midfielder, Gylfi Sigurdsson settled their nerves with a superbly-taken goal five minutes before half-time as Iceland proved that their run to the 2016 European Championship quarter-finals, which included wins over Austria and England, was no fluke.

Republic of Ireland beats Wales as Winger James McClean fires visitors into World Cup play-offs

Winger James McClean fired the Republic of Ireland into the World Cup qualifying play-offs and dumped Wales out in the process with a 1-0 win in Cardiff. In a winner-takes-all clash for the runners-up spot in Group D behind Serbia, McClean hammered home just after half-time as Ireland put on a defensive masterclass to deny the 2016 European Championship semi-finalists, who had not lost at home in four years.

We are going all out for GOtv Shield, says AFC Leopards boss Robert Matano

AFC Leopards boss Robert Matano is not mincing his words ahead of October 20’s GOtv Shield final against Kariobangi Sharks in Nairobi, laying it bare that he will be throwing his entire arsenal to ensure Ingwe finish the season with some respect. The two teams faced each other on Saturday in Machakos in a Kenyan Premier League match, a dress rehearsal for their titanic battle on Mashujaa Day, but it was a tad less inspiring. Matano though warns the script will be different for the final.