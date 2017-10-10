Evening news headlines

News highlights

Changes to election laws are dictatorial, NASA MPs say

National Super Alliance party MPs have termed proposed changes to Kenya’s electoral laws as dictatorial. The lawmakers refused to participate in this afternoon’s debate on the matter. Minority leaders in the National Assembly and Senate, John Mbadi and Mutula Kilonzo Junior, said to do so would be endorsing what they view as an unconstitutional process.

Embakasi MP Babu Owino involved in Parliament brawl with Jaguar

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his starehe Starehe Charles Njagua aka Jaguar were involved in a scuffle in Parliament Buildings Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in the media centre after Njagua walked in and accosted the Embakasi East MP who had come in to book a media briefing. Njagua who was accompanied by another MP, tried to wrestle Babu while accusing him of demeaning President Uhuru Kenyatta.

I will not hesitate to sign amended voting laws, President Uhuru affirms

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he will not hesitate to sign into law proposed changes to Kenya’s electioral laws. Kenyatta, along with his Deputy President William Ruto, today voiced strong support for amendments to electoral laws to fill the gaps identified by the Supreme Court when it annulled August elections. Speaking in Mombasa, President Kenyatta said that it was necessary to remove the lacuna in law cited by the Supreme Court, in order to ensure the same gaps did not force the Court to deliver a similar dubious verdict in future.

Business highlights

Insurers blame rogue peers for declining revenues

Kenya’s insurance sector is buckling under the weight of unlicensed insurance agents, experts have said. The rogue operators are negatively affecting the sector amid a negative growth in insurance penetration and a decline of profit margins, says Bima Intermediaries Association of Kenya Chairman Washington Ndegea. He adds that there is an alarming increase of rogue agents who are now between 2500 to 3000 agents. Ndegea says insurance companies are exacerbating the situation as they continue to take premiums and give commissions to unlicensed agents.

Water shortage expected in Nairobi due to poor rainfall

The volume of water at Ndakaini Dam, which supplies 85% of Nairobi’s water, has dropped to 29.3%, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCSWC) has said. The company warned that it will be unable to sustain normal supplies of the precious resource because catchment areas have been receiving below average rainfall during the short rains period.

Tea farmers

Nandi County tea farmers have incurred millions of shillings in losses due to a surplus crop that has affected the processing capacity of most factories. The growers are receiving an average of 400,000 kilogrammes against processing capability of 270,000 kilogrammes, resulting in more than 30% of the crop going to waste, Siret Tea Company Chair, Wilson Tuwei has said.

Sports highlights

US President Donald Trump wants NFL stripped of tax breaks

US President Donald Trump has called for the National Football League (NFL) to be stripped of tax advantages. In a tweet he complained the league had received “massive” tax breaks, while some of its players had been “disrespecting” the national anthem. The teams pay tax, but have often received public support to build stadiums. The NFL league office, which oversees rules, referees and the college draft, gave up its tax-exempt status in 2015.

Senior Wales players urge manager to stay

A group of senior Wales players, including Gareth Bale, has urged manager Chris Coleman to stay on after his contract ends next summer. Wales’ hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia ended with a 1-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Monday. Coleman, 47, said after the game that he was “not thinking about” his future, having previously said this would be his last campaign.

Australia end Syria’s 2018 World Cup dream with 3-2 defeat

Syria’s unlikely 2018 World Cup dream is over after Tim Cahill’s extra-time header saw Australia progress 3-2 on aggregate to the final qualifying tie. Omar Al Somah gave the civil war-torn nation hope of reaching Russia when he gave them an early lead in Sydney. But Cahill, 37, quickly equalised with the first of his two headed goals. Syria, who drew 1-1 in the first leg, were reduced to 10 men when Mahmoud Al Mawas was sent off before Cahill nodded in Robbie Kruse’s cross for the winner.