Cytonn Investments Partners with Varsity on Graduate Trainee Programme

Cytonn Investments through its Cytonn Young Leadership Programme (CYLP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Moi University at the University’s Main Campus in Eldoret. The partnership is to provide mentorship and training to the students after they graduate.

The programme will see some of the top students from the university gain work experience after graduation by working at Cytonn Investments in fields like entrepreneurship, real estate, HR, investments, economics, marketing, quantity survey, ICT and legal.

CYLP is an intense and competitive 12-week training programme that exposes fresh university talent to the office environment and culture. The programme exposes participants to challenging and fulfilling career options, with an emphasis on leadership and problem solving skills.

During the ceremony, Patricia Wanjama, Partner and Company Secretary at Cytonn Investment stated that a strong alignment exists between the University’s vision and Cytonn’s vision. In Cytonn’s pursuit of being a leading investments manager in Africa, it would greatly benefit by getting the leaders to drive the mission from the institution through the MoU.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Laban Ayiro was very pleased with the initiative stating that it was very positive and a great avenue in increasing the employability of the graduates. He added that the CYLP had a great strategy in packaging the graduates and making them ready for absorption into the job market.

This is the second partnership that Cytonn has formed with universities, the first being with Embu University. The foundation seeks to partner with six more universities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in mentorship and career growth.

CYLP is under the CytonnInvestments’s Training and Mentorship Pillar that seeks to ensure i) Learning and development of each individual that goes though CYLP; ii) Exposure individuals to the working environment through a comprehensive and practical experience; iii) Expose individuals to the culture of team work, excellence, innovation, accountability and integrity; and iv) Talent acquisition for the company: getting the best of the best talent in the industry for our human capital.

The programme commenced in January 2015, with an inaugural class of 6 investment interns. To date, the programme has had over 480 young leaders from various universities across the country participating and Cytonn has offered jobs to 151 of them. The progress of individuals who leave at the end of the programme is tracked and most of them have a head start as they begin fulfilling careers.

For one to join the programme, they ought to have achieved at least a B+ or equivalent in high school, Graduated or will graduate with at least a second class upper from a recognized university; and Demonstrate leadership qualities and finally be committed to succeeding in a team context.