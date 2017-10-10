Business highlights – October 10 2017

Ministry partners with German experts to promote water and waste management skills transfer

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has called on the politicians and their supporters to be mindful of the water infrastructure while holding demonstrations across the country, as any destructions occasioned by demonstrators affects delivery of the essential commodity to everyone in the country. Speaking while opening a one week German Wastewater management workshop at the Kenya Institute of Water, the CS said the ministry was working hard to bring on board more development partners to enhance water management across the country as most parts of the country have been hit by severe shortage of water.

Power prices set to rise in October

Electricity prices will rise this month following a 57% increase in foreign exchange (forex) charges in power bills. The forex levy, which compensates the Kenya Power and electricity producers for foreign currency costs, rose to Ksh1.01 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity consumed in October, from Ksh0.64 per unit last month. The levy hit a six-year high of Ksh2.35 per unit in August. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) adjusts the levy every month to reflect the prevailing forex rate.

ICT Ministry in move to map out streets and properties, boost uptake of e-commerce

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is set to launch the National Address System project, which is expected to boost e-commerce significantly. ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the project will involve naming and numbering of streets and properties and coding to facilitate easy identification and location of such places on the ground. Speaking during the 143rd World Post Day celebrations in Nairobi, Mucheru added that the new system will eliminate addressing confusion and create and maintain a standard addressing system in Kenya.