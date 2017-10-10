Airtel now offers 1GB data for Ksh99

Airtel Kenya has launched a new range of exciting data bundles dubbed “New Amazing Bundles” in a bid to offer best value products to its customers in the era of growing demand for data services. This new offering is targeting all range of smartphone users who are constantly looking for affordable data bundles as way of ensuring they stay connected to the internet at all times.

The winning propositions under these new bundles are the 1GB bundle daily offer going for Ksh99, 2GB weekly bundle that costs Ksh249 and 1GB monthly bundle for Ksh300.

Recent statistics by the industry regulator, Communications Authority of Kenya, indicate that there has been increased growth in mobile subscription and penetration which stand at 40.2 million and 86.2% respectively. This positive trajectory has also seen an increase in data subscriptions and access to the internet. These factors act as a great endorsement for Airtel’s new affordable data offerings that will ensure more and more Kenyans enjoy longer access to the internet for less, thereby enhancing penetration and usage.

In efforts to drive sales and uptake of these new products, Airtel has also rolled out a TV and Radio campaign dubbed ‘Smartika na 1GB’ that highlights the numerous benefits that Airtel customers are set to enjoy with the new and exciting data bundles.

In a statement, Airtel Kenya Managing Director Mr. Prasanta Das Sarma said, “Airtel Kenya continues to empower its customers by constantly offering data products for both heavy and occasional users that are looking for uninterrupted data at affordable rates. This is yet another amazing product that is founded on our promise to extend the benefit of innovation and affordability to our customers. It makes communication more consistent, flexible, interactive and exciting.”

With varying customer needs in terms of data consumption, the new amazing bundles offers our customers the freedom to choose their own bundle whether daily, weekly or monthly thus maximizing on their limited cash flows.

Customers can subscribe to the New 1GB Bundle by dialing *544*1# and choosing their preferred bundle.

“We remain committed to giving customers greater freedom by offering them access to affordable superior quality communication and services.” added Mr. Prasanta.

Airtel also has other data propositions under the New Amazing Bundles that offer daily, weekly, monthly and 90days packages that are tailored to individual consumer needs.

Notably, Airtel has been a champion in leading the market by offering consumers great value for money products and services since its launch in Kenya, having led with the Vuka tariff that reduced the cost of calls in Kenya by over 605 in 2008. Airtel has also offered great value with other quality products and services such as the Airtel UnlimiNet data product, Tubonge voice product and free P2P money transfer on its Airtel Money platform.