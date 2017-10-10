Afternoon sports highlights – October 10 2017

Tennis greats Serena Williams and Andy Murray set for Australian Open

Andy Murray and Serena Williams are set to play at the Australian Open in January, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. British number one Murray, 30, has not played since July when a hip injury hampered him in a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon, while Williams, 36, gave birth to her first child in September. The pair could be joined by Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka, says Tiley.

Clubs risk bankruptcy with Premier League promotion

English Football League clubs risk bankruptcy by chasing promotion to the Premier League, financial experts say. Between the 2008-09 and 2015-16 seasons, 19 clubs entered the top flight, and only one – Crystal Palace – avoided making a loss. Average losses in their promotion seasons were more than £300,000 per week, financial data firm Vysyble said. But the English Football League (EFL) said such reports confuse the reality of the situation for supporters.

Manchester United set sights on Tottenham left-back Danny Rose

Manchester United are keen to sign Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in January. The 27-year-old remains a long-term target of Jose Mourinho’s side and they are set to offer fresh terms during the winter transfer window after missing out over the summer. Premier League rivals Chelsea are also reportedly keen on Rose but the Red Devils seem to be a more sure bet.