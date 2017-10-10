Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Suspected terrorists kill two people in Kwale County

A group of people believed to be Al Shabaab terrorists have shot two people dead in Kwale County. Coast Regional Police Chief Larry Kieng says the two university staff members who were travelling in a car within Ukunda, died on the spot following the ambush. Kieng says two police officers who were in the vehicle and the driver also sustained bullet wounds and were rushed to hospital. He explained that the officers were escorting the Technical University of Mombasa staff members from Diani when they were ambushed.

We cannot trust the current electoral system, Gem MP tells voters

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo has expressed his mistrust for the country’s current electoral system, terming it as flawed. Odhiambo, who defeated Jakoyo Midiwo in the August 8 elections, said Kenyans would rather have an illegitimate president than have a fraudulently elected one. He added that legitimizing election theft is dangerous for the nation stating that the will of the people must be respected at all times. The law maker said illegalities were committed against presidential candidate Raila Odinga, stating that it was unprecedented for the Jubilee party to believe he could go back to the polls with the same team that bungled the first election.

Pokot South MP compels NASA to participate in October election

Pokot South MP David Pkosing has filed a case with the High Court compelling Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance coalition to participate in the repeat presidential election slated for October 26. The High Court has given the party leaders four days to respond to the suit. As at October 9, 2017, Odinga and co-principals were yet to file their responses to the case.

Business highlights

Farmers face higher livestock feed prices following hike in cost of raw materials

Farmers will soon be forced to contend with higher animal feed prices in the coming months, the Association of Kenya Feeds Manufacturers (AKEFEMA) has warned. This is due in part to rising prices of key raw materials such as wheat bran and sunflower cake. The price of a kilo of wheat bran has jumped to Ksh19 from Ksh15 a month ago. Meanwhile, the cost of sunflower cake has reached Ksh23, up from Ksh20.

Airtel now offers 1GB data for Ksh99

Airtel Kenya has launched a new range of exciting data bundles dubbed “New Amazing Bundles” in a bid to offer best value products to its customers in the era of growing demand for data services. This new offering is targeting all range of smartphone users who are constantly looking for affordable data bundles as way of ensuring they stay connected to the internet at all times. The winning propositions under these new bundles are the 1GB bundle daily offer going for Ksh99, 2GB weekly bundle that costs Ksh249 and 1GB monthly bundle for Ksh300. Recent statistics by the industry regulator, Communications Authority of Kenya, indicate that there has been increased growth in mobile subscription and penetration which stand at 40.2 million and 86.2% respectively. This positive trajectory has also seen an increase in data subscriptions and access to the internet.

Oversupply of retail space giving investors poor rental yields

An oversupply of retail space is giving investors poor rental yields, a new report by real estate experts, Cytonn Investments has revealed. In its annual real estate sector report, the investment company says there has been an increase in the supply of retail space, with Nairobi alone recording a 41.6% jump in supply due to the opening of malls like Two Rivers and Rosslyn Riviera on Limuru road and Next Gen Mall on Mombasa Road. The data shows that developers are not making informed decisions, which is why the country is seeing an oversupply in retail space. This has ultimately led to lower occupancy rates and even worse lower rental yields from the market segment.

Sports highlights

Tennis greats Serena Williams and Andy Murray set for Australian Open

Andy Murray and Serena Williams are set to play at the Australian Open in January, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. British number one Murray, 30, has not played since July when a hip injury hampered him in a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon, while Williams, 36, gave birth to her first child in September. The pair could be joined by Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka, says Tiley.

Clubs risk bankruptcy with Premier League promotion

English Football League clubs risk bankruptcy by chasing promotion to the Premier League, financial experts say. Between the 2008-09 and 2015-16 seasons, 19 clubs entered the top flight, and only one – Crystal Palace – avoided making a loss. Average losses in their promotion seasons were more than £300,000 per week, financial data firm Vysyble said. But the English Football League (EFL) said such reports confuse the reality of the situation for supporters.

Manchester United set sights on Tottenham left-back Danny Rose

Manchester United are keen to sign Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in January. The 27-year-old remains a long-term target of Jose Mourinho’s side and they are set to offer fresh terms during the winter transfer window after missing out over the summer. Premier League rivals Chelsea are also reportedly keen on Rose but the Red Devils seem to be a more sure bet.