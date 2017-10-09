Sports highlights – October 9 2017

Kenya loses Chicago Marathon title to American, Ethiopian runners

Galen Rupp became the first American in 15 years to win the Chicago Marathon title, beating Kenya’s Abel Kirui (among other runners). Meanwhile homegrown champion, Florence Kiplagat lost to Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba who won the women’s race. Rupp, the Rio Olympics bronze medalist broke away from Kirui in the final 10 kilometres of the race and ensured he finished off the year on high note with a personal best time having finished second at the Boston Marathon earlier on in the year.

Scotland’s World Cup dream comes crashing down following draw with Slovenia

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the World Cup play-offs ended with a 2-2 draw in Slovenia, as Slovakia ran out 3-0 winners over Malta to secure second in Group F. Leigh Griffiths had Scottish fans dreaming at half-time after his volley from a narrow angle fired in off the post (32) but substitute Roman Bezjak turned the game on its head with two goals (52, 72) as Slovenia grew stronger in the second half.

Striker Harry Kane secures narrow win for England team

Harry Kane’s first-half penalty gave England an uninspiring 1-0 victory in Lithuania to end their World Cup Qualifying campaign unbeaten. England scored the only goal on 27 minutes through Kane’s well-taken penalty after Dele Alli had been fouled, the Tottenham striker’s 15th goal in 10 games for club and country. The result means England finish their qualifying campaign unbeaten for the fourth major tournament in a row, having dropped just four points in total.