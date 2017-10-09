Mount Kenya University (Thika) closed indefinitely following students’ unrest over bias, ethnic profiling concerns

Mount Kenya University has closed its Thika Campus indefinitely after students’ staged protests on Monday morning against the varsity administration.
“Following consultation and assessment of the current situation the university senate has resolved to suspend learning and university operations indefinitely at Thika Campus,” read an internal memo addressed to all students by MKU Vice Chancellor Prof. Stanley Waudo.
“All students are hereby advised to vacate the university premises by today October 9, 2017 at 12 noon,” the memo added.
