Maisha Magic East launches season 2 of Our Perfect Wedding

October 9, 2017 69 Views
  • One all-expense paid wedding and 26 holidays up for grabs!
  • Season 2 will feature 26 couples on the show

Maisha Magic East’s reality wedding show, Our Perfect Wedding is returning for its second season.

As from October 5, 2017, viewers will once again be treated to their favorite reality show, Our Perfect Wedding and get a chance to walk with couples and experience that drama, excitement and emotional journey that comes with planning a wedding.

Papa Shirandula with Multichoice Kenya HR Manager, Millie Wanjala (R) and Cate Odera.

One lucky couple will also get the wedding of their dreams as Maisha Magic East will once again reward one lucky viewer with an all-expense paid wedding and honeymoon. During the second season of OPW 26 lucky DStv and GOtv viewers will also win a holiday for two just by watching the show and answering some simple questions.

READ ALSO: Maisha Magic begins search for ‘The Ultimate Comic’

 “Weddings are a large part of the Kenyan culture and African culture as a whole. Our Perfect Wedding is the only reality drama series that revolves around the whole wedding process that we all love! As you all know, wedding planning comes with its dose of drama as well as entertainment and inspiration. This is what we want to showcase to our audiences,” said Margaret Mathore, Head of Channel Maisha Magic East.

GOtv Kenya General Manager Simon Kariithi reiterated the company’s commitment towards supporting the local industry in Kenya, in return spurring economic growth. “MultiChoice is rooted in countries where our customers live and we are very proud of the contribution we are making in our local communities. We have done this through our DStv platforms, that has delivered content that people across the continent for the past 22 years, and GOtv for 6 years. We also strive to offer our viewers the best local content through having Maisha Magic Channels exclusively on both our DStv and GOtv platforms. We realize that our audiences are thirsty for good quality shows and as the entertainment industry grows, we take the opportunity to serve audiences with more of what they want,” said Mr. Kariithi.

READ ALSO: MultiChoice unveils Nigerian festival pop-up channel on DStv and GOtv ahead of festive season

From left, Mwaniki Mageriah, Boyani Omwenga, Caroline Wandeto and GOtv General Manager Simon Kariithi.

Season 2 of Our Perfect Wedding promises to give viewers a lot of entertainment coupled with drama that goes into planning “the perfect” wedding. The second season will feature 26 couples instead of 14 couples as was featured in the first season.

Our Perfect Wedding season 2 will air on both DStv (158) and GOtv (4) on Maisha Magic East (DStv Channel 158 and GOtv Channel 4) from the 5th of October and consequently every Thursday at 20.00 (EAT).

Category BusinessEntertainmentPhotos

