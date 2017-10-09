Lumbasi, Korikwiang Win Family Bank Half Marathon 2017

Defending champion Joram Lumbasi clocked a time of 63mins 42sec to successfully defend his Family Bank Half Marathon title over the weekend as Pauline Korikwiang shook off a four-year injury to win the women’s title.

Lumbasi, who is based in Keringet, fought a final 50 meters dash edging out Isaac Kipkoech who finished 1 second behind while Daniel Kipkosgei finished third with a time of 63min 56 Seconds. Lumbasi took home Ksh250,000 for his win while Kipkoech and Kipkosgei took home Ksh150,000 and Ksh90,000 respectively.

Korikwiang led all the way in the women’s race coming home in 73mins 8.7sec ahead of Josephine Jepkoech (74:47.6) and Winny Chepkorir (75:29.6) who finished in second and third positions respectively. Korikwang took home Ksh250,000, Jepkoech won Ksh150,000 and Chepkorir won Ksh90,000.

“I have been away for four years with an injury and I just came to this race to try and see if I can get back to competitiveness and I am happy that it has ended up in a win. It is a new chapter for me because I will no longer be taking part in cross country or track events to concentrate in marathons,”

said Pauline Korikwiang, an officer at the Kenya Defense Force (KDF).

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Family Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Thuku congratulated the winners and all participants challenging them to continue with the trend of going on to conquer national and international races.

“As Family Bank, we are proud to have supported this race for 11 years now and throughout that period we have seen stars emerge from here to go and conquer the world. Last year we introduced a registration fee and I am happy to report that the money raised here enabled us to refurbish an autism center at Sosiani Primary School. We will continue to support other needs within the school with proceeds from the marathon,”

said Family Bank Dr. David Thuku.

He added that they value the partnership and support that the bank continues to receive from the institutions and business community in Uasin Gishu County and the Rift Valley region as a solid financial services provider.

Reigning Olympic Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was the chief guest at the event and he encouraged the athletes to work hard and continue to fly Kenya’s flag high on the international stage.