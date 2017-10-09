Evening news headlines

News highlights

If you’re not ready to face me, feel free to quit, Uhuru tells Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged opposition leader Raila Odinga, telling him to quit the repeat presidential race if he is not ready to take the fight ot the ballot. Uhuru has welcomed Opposition leader Raila’s reported plan to withdraw from the October 26 election. He said Kenyans want the issue of elections done with once for all and if Odinga is not ready to participate in the poll, he should withdraw as soon as possible.

NASA protester shot in Nairobi

A National Super Alliance party supporter was shot today following demonstrations that turned violent in Nairobi. At least four people sustained injuries a few minutes after the anti-IEBC demonstration kicked off from Uhuru Park, Nairobi. According to witnesses account, trouble started after one person allegedly grabbed a phone from a motorist, who happened to be armed. One person alighted from the vehicle, which had a public system address mounted on it, fired in the air and shot the man’s right leg.

Vandals tampering with water systems face 5 years in prison

Demonstrators who destroy water infrastructure could face five years in prison or a life sentence depending on the offence, the Ministry of Water has warned. Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa stated that if the offence is committed with the “intent to endanger life or with the knowledge that it is likely to endanger life is liable to imprisonment for life,” according to the penal code. He said that in other instances, anyone who destroys infrastructure is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

Business highlights

Somalia recognised as viable export market for Kenyan goods

Kenya exported goods worth Ksh10.71 billion to Somalia in the first six months of 2017. This is up from Ksh8.02 billion over the same period in 2016, data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has shown. The data indicates that the increase made Somalia the third largest destination for Kenya’s merchandise on the continent.

Treasury floats Ksh30 billion bond

Kenya plans to issue a Ksh30 billion, five-year Treasury bond this month, the Central Bank said earlier today. The regulator said in a statement it would receive bids for the bond until October 17, and auction it on Oct. 18 and then set the coupon based on the outcome of the auction.

Mauritius-based investor makes offer to acquire Chase Bank’s assets

Mauritius-based financial Institution SBM Holdings Limited has made an offer for Chase Bank Kenya subject to regulatory approvals. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) says it has received a non-binding offer from SBM Holdings Limited which is a viable proposal for the substantial resolution of Chase Bank Kenya, for the benefit of depositors and the strengthening of the Kenyan financial sector. If agreed, it is expected that the proposed transaction will be concluded by the end of 2017. The non-binding offer includes the acquisition of certain assets and matched liabilities from Chase Bank that is in receivership.

Sports highlights

Midfielder N’Golo Kante returning to Chelsea for injury assessment

Chelsea Midfielder, N’Golo Kante is returning to the squad to be assessed by the club’s medical staff after suffering a suspected hamstring injury while on international duty. Kante was substituted in the 34th minute of France’s 1-0 win in Bulgaria after picking up the injury. He is expected to return to Chelsea by Tuesday night, and manager Antonio Conte will give an update on the midfielder’s condition before their trip to Crystal Palace on October 14.

Arsenal Defender Shkodran Mustafi returns for injury assesment

Shkodran Mustafi is due back in the UK and will be assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff after he suffered a suspected torn ligament during Germany’s World Cup Qualifier against Azerbaijan on Sunday. The centre-back was forced off after 36 minutes of Germany’s 5-1 win in Kaiserslautern, a result that saw them claim 10 straight wins in qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Hip injury forces Shane Long out of Ireland’s clash with Wales in Group D of World Cup Qualifiers

Southampton and the Republic of Ireland national team Striker, Shane Long has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup Qualifier with Wales due to a hip injury. The news comes as a serious blow for the Republic, who must beat Wales in tonight’s Group D clash, in order to reach the play-offs for the finals in Russia.