Bank refurbishes Special needs school in bid to provide conducive learning environment

Family Bank, through the Family Group Foundation, has completed the refurbishment of a classroom and learning facilities at Sosiani Primary School to provide a conducive learning environment for students living with autism.

The refurbishment, estimated at Ksh500,000, makes the school the only one in the Rift Valley region that caters for students living with autism offering them a specialised school program to enable them pursue their studies in line with their special needs. The money is as a result of the proceeds from the 2016 edition of the Family Bank Half Marathon.

The new facility was handed over at a ceremony held at the school located in Eldoret West and officiated by Family Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Thuku.

“As we celebrated a decade of the race, we made a commitment that we are going to impact and improve the livelihood of the community in Uasin Gishu County. Today, I am glad that those efforts have given an opportunity to students with special needs in Uasin Gishu County to access education at this school,”

said Dr. David Thuku at the function.

The school’s management led by head teacher, Mr. Julius Keter, lauded the bank’s gesture revealing that the new specialised facility will enable them admit more students with autism whom they were not able to cater for in the past.

“What Family Bank has done here has touched the heart of this community. Parents of children will autism should no longer need to shy away from bringing them to school. Here, they will learn in an environment that understands their needs and will no doubt excel,”

added Mr. Keter.