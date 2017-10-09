Afternoon sports highlights – October 9 2017

Barcelona eyeing Man United Striker Anthony Martial

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, according to reports in Spain. The Manchester United striker has failed to nail down a regular starting spot in Jose Mourinho’s team this season. And Barcelona are now weighing up a swoop for the French star, according to reports in the Spanish press. Martial was United’s top scorer is his debut season at the club under Louis van Gaal. But his performances dipped the following campaign when Mourinho replaced the Dutchman in the Old Trafford dugout.

Arsenal Defender Shkodran Mustafi injured as Germany thrash Azerbaijan 5 to 1

Arsenal Defender Shkodran Mustafi suffered a first-half injury as World Cup holders Germany completed a 100% record in Group C by thrashing Azerbaijan. Mustafi pulled up with what looked like a hamstring problem in the build-up to Ramil Seydaev’s equaliser. He was helped from the pitch before being replaced by Matthias Ginter.

N’Golo Kante, Neymar and Luka Modric nominated for prestigious Ballon d’Or award

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been named among the first five nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2017 prize. The prestigious award, which was aligned with FIFA from 2010 to 2015, has been won by either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for the past nine years. Ronaldo picked up his fourth Ballon d’Or last year to move one behind Messi, and the Portugal and Real Madrid forward is odds-on favourite to make it five this time around.