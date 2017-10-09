Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Trial of child trafficking preacher Gilbert Deya begins today

The trial of controversial ‘miracle babies’ televangelist Gilbert Deya is set to start Monday at the Milimani Law Courts. The preacher has been charged with five counts of stealing children below 14 years between 2002 and 2004 at Mountain View Estate, Nairobi. Deya had been in remand at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison after Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi denied him bail, saying the prosecution had given compelling reasons to warrant his detention. The magistrate however directed the prosecution to conduct the trial on a daily basis once it starts, and line up all witnesses so that they expedite the trial. Deya had been on the list of most wanted persons for human trafficking since 2004.

Prominent religious leader Sheikh Khalifa compares NASA party to mosquitoes, vows to support Jubilee

Prominent religious leader Sheikh Khalifa has pledged his support for the Jubilee administration, stating that Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has aided the region’s development. He said under Kenyatta’s regime, the State bought two new ferries to serve the people of Mombasa, which has started services at Mtongwe. He noted that the opposition had failed to deliver anything to the people of the region for the many years that they served in Government. He said the region’s voters will not support people who “have the characteristics of mosquitoes.”

Archbishop Okoth urges Kenyans to remain united ahead of October vote

Archbishop Zachaeus Okoth from the Archdiocese of Kisumu has urged Kenyans to remain united for the stability of the nation.has called on political leaders to embrace peace and dialogue instead of engaging in actions that might sow disunity. The Head of State has told the opposition to put aside anger, fury, malice, slander, obscene language and “put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, forgiveness, patience and above all, love.” The Archbishop said the country needs peace as Kenyans head to the repeat presidential election.

Business highlights

Consumers to verify authenticity of goods as KRA rolls out new excise stamps next month

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is seeking to net Ksh3.6 billion annually from excise tax following introduction of excise stamps on additional products from next month. Manufacturers are required to affix the new generation excise stamps on bottled water, juices, soda, energy drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, food supplements and cosmetics from November 1. The Authority is planning to seal revenue leaks ans well as meet higher collection targets set by the National Treasury.

Kenya Airways bosses resign as restructuring drive gains momentum

Four of Kenya Airways’ top bosses have resigned from their positions, KQ HR Director Sammy Chepkwony has said. In a memo to the airline’s employees, Chepkwony stated that Catherine Moraa (Head of Internal Audit), Lucy Muhiu (Head of Employee Relations), Kevin Kinyanjui (Information Systems Director), and Brian Mbuti (In-flight and Jet Fuel Procurement) have all left the company. The exits come a month after KQ hired five expatriates from Poland to help with the flyer’s turn-around strategy.

Mr Price in plans to sell clothing franchise to Deacons

Mr Price Group Limited, one of the franchisors of Deacons, has approached Deacons with a proposal to purchase the Mr. Price franchise business in Kenya. Company Secretary JLG Maonga said in a notice that Deacons had entered into preliminary negotiations in respect of the sale of Mr price franchised business to Mr Price. Maonga said the firm is committed to expansion and growth and continuously and actively seeking for new opportunities for growth.

Sports highlights

Barcelona eyeing Man United Striker Anthony Martial

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, according to reports in Spain. The Manchester United striker has failed to nail down a regular starting spot in Jose Mourinho’s team this season. And Barcelona are now weighing up a swoop for the French star, according to reports in the Spanish press. Martial was United’s top scorer is his debut season at the club under Louis van Gaal. But his performances dipped the following campaign when Mourinho replaced the Dutchman in the Old Trafford dugout.

Arsenal Defender Shkodran Mustafi injured as Germany thrash Azerbaijan 5 to 1

Arsenal Defender Shkodran Mustafi suffered a first-half injury as World Cup holders Germany completed a 100% record in Group C by thrashing Azerbaijan. Mustafi pulled up with what looked like a hamstring problem in the build-up to Ramil Seydaev’s equaliser. He was helped from the pitch before being replaced by Matthias Ginter.

N’Golo Kante, Neymar and Luka Modric nominated for prestigious Ballon d’Or award

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been named among the first five nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2017 prize. The prestigious award, which was aligned with FIFA from 2010 to 2015, has been won by either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for the past nine years. Ronaldo picked up his fourth Ballon d’Or last year to move one behind Messi, and the Portugal and Real Madrid forward is odds-on favourite to make it five this time around.